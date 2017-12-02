Usa Today Crossword Answers December 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today December 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Caravan mount CAMEL
Caked-on buildup CRUD
Soup at a sushi bar MISO
With 16-Across, component of most proteins AMINO
Suffix that may denote wealth AIRE
See 14-Across ACID
U.S. paper currency, 1863-1933 GOLDCERTIFICATE
Stat for a starter or reliever ERA
Crinkly vegetable KALE
Poor dog’s share, in rhyme NONE
Soap opera about the Carringtons DYNASTY
Present unfairly SLANT
Put down, slangily DIS
Avian symbol of craziness LOON
Chem or bio room LAB
Zac of "Dirty Grandpa" EFRON
Argentite, e.g. SILVERORE
Ill-mannered sort BOOR
"Pet" annoyance PEEVE
"Got it!" ISEE
Period marked by the smelting of copper BRONZEAGE
Golf shoe feature CLEAT
"Collect ’em all!" collection SET
"Don’t tread ___" (flag motto) ONME
Title role for Benicio del Toro CHE
Rock concert lineup BANDS
Uninvited partygoer CRASHER
Prefix meaning "trillion" TERA
Mineral abundant in 21-Across IRON
In the style of ALA
Event suggested by the starts of 17-, 35- and 40-Across THEOLYMPICGAMES
Scullers’ gear OARS
Relative of an English horn OBOE
Not slouching ERECT
Partner of healthy and wealthy WISE
Bankrolls, informally WADS
Silty formation DELTA
Like many zoo animals CAGED
Cleveland who wrote "The Proper Bostonians" AMORY
Italy’s fashion capital MILAN
Drop the curtain on END
Guarantees, as an interest rate LOCKSIN
Simon who sang "You’re So Vain" CARLY
Fraternity initiation, e.g. RITE
Sch. south of Providence URI
___ Leppard (quintet with a one-armed drummer) DEF
"The Heart of Georgia" MACON
Words of overconfidence, perhaps ICANTLOSE
Web surfer’s stop SITE
"To a . . ." work ODE
Competes in a state fair contest, perhaps EATS
Totally pointless INANE
Add tinsel to, say ADORN
What you’re trying to do now SOLVE
Zero, at Wimbledon LOVE
Feudal lord or subject LIEGE
Carpetlayer’s calculation AREA
Exemplar of redness BEET
Fades out EBBS
Yell after an errant drive FORE
Beverages in floats ROOTBEERS
Where garments often split SEAMS
Steams up RILES
Hang in the balance PEND
Divided into districts ZONAL
Got dressed for dinner, say CHANGED
Captain Hook’s nemesis, for short CROC
Came up in conversation AROSE
Gets blubbery CRIES
Veronica of "Hill Street Blues" HAMEL
Send to the Hill ELECT
Many a reggae musician RASTA
Cuisine with sriracha sauce THAI
Gym rat’s music player IPOD
Wrecker offering TOW
"That hurts!" YOW
Suit’s deg. MBA
"r," in texts ARE
