Usa Today Crossword Answers December 9th 2017

Clue
Solution
Watch company with a crown logo ROLEX
___ Mayer (Wienermobile company) OSCAR
Bit of body ink, informally TAT
Higher in rank than ABOVE
Ichabod of Sleepy Hollow CRANE
Barbecue spice mix RUB
Activist for farm workers CESARCHAVEZ
Courtroom affirmation IDO
Blight on the landscape EYESORE
Under oath, in court SWORNIN
Boomers’ kids, briefly XERS
Radio static, e.g. NOISE
Went on an Audubon Society field trip, say BIRDED
Close behind, as a dog ATHEEL
Landfill emanations ODORS
Smoked or salted, as ham CURED
Outdated, in a dict. OBS
Like a buttinsky NOSY
Cagney’s TV police partner LACEY
Marital skirmish SPAT
Three-time foe of Frazier ALI
Result of many a three-putt BOGEY
Food Network host Guy FIERI
One end of a No. 2 ERASER
___ torte (pastry with a lattice design) LINZER
"Excellent!" SUPER
Create a PDF from, perhaps SCAN
Baseball’s major leagues, informally THEBIGS
Way to serve pie or cake ALAMODE
"___ Town" (Wilder play) OUR
"Spring Breakers" actress SELENAGOMEZ
Intense anger IRE
Valuable find TROVE
One unlikely to mingle LONER
Slangy response to "Why?" CUZ
Intensified, with "up" AMPED
IRA-establishing legislation ERISA
Tour de France, e.g. RACE
Carry out, as orders OBEY
Take a shellacking LOSE
Spacewalks, for short EVAS
Makes copies of, in a way XEROXES
Fall foliage hue OCHER
Mrs., south of the border SRA
Cleveland NBAers CAVS
From the top ANEW
Divided differently, as city land REZONED
"Lemon Tree" singer TRINILOPEZ
Cabriolets of autodom AUDIS
Contents of a steakhouse doggy bag TBONE
Reputation, slangily CRED
Eggs on canapes ROE
Sightings of concern to ufologists, briefly SAUCERS
___ fide (genuine) BONA
Object of a fan’s devotion IDOL
"White Men Can’t Jump" actress ROSIEPEREZ
Serving no alcohol DRY
Deuce topper TREY
Attention-getting cry HEY
MMA fight locale CAGE
Unfinished, as furniture BARE
Begin to awaken STIR
___ Mets (Hispanic Heritage Night team) LOS
___ bin (hockey penalty box, slangily) SIN
Starbucks worker BARISTA
Get via trickery FINAGLE
Chancellorsville soldier, for short REB
In ___ land (spaced out) LALA
Showing little emotion STOIC
Ruark title that means "freedom" in Swahili UHURU
Fixed, as wicker chairs CANED
Target of an antiseptic GERM
Fare in a pigsty SLOP
Secure at a dock MOOR
Prefix with present or directional OMNI
GPA-spoiling grades DEES
Alt-rock band Better Than ___ EZRA
Lead-up to a holiday EVE
