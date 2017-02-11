Usa Today Crossword Answers February 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today February 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Sauce made with pine nuts PESTO
Words that may be irregular VERBS
Wasn’t in the lineup SAT
Express verbally UTTER
Typeface similar to Helvetica ARIAL
"Where did ___ wrong?" IGO
Patrolling a neighborhood, say POUNDINGTHEBEAT
". . . your point is?" AND
Name in lightweight metals ALCOA
Stray on the range DOGIE
The FBI may have one on you FILE
Figure in a sum ADDEND
Noble’s estate BARONY
Legendary cowboy ___ Bill PECOS
Picture on a PDA ICON
"Git ___" (words to a 22-Across) ALONG
Pres. Davis’ side CSA
Flirting, in a way BATTINGONESEYES
Family nickname SIS
Participates in the rioting LOOTS
Target of John Dillinger BANK
Surfboard nicks DINGS
MLB or NFL team GIANTS
Word on a picketer’s sign STRIKE
Like a doily LACY
Left the sack AROSE
Blow the socks off AMAZE
Wiretapper’s plant BUG
Displaying intense anger, maybe KICKINGUPASTORM
Reindeer’s relative ELK
Banshees’ laments KEENS
Strunk and White subject USAGE
Nickname for 47-Down’s portrayer SLY
One of rock’s Van Halens EDDIE
Emoticon arc, for short PAREN
Cocoon occupant PUPA
School attended by Prince Harry ETON
Tuxedo shirt accoutrement STUD
"Lords a-leaping" count TEN
Admit to the priesthood ORDAIN
Vivian who played Ethel Mertz VANCE
Descartes’ "therefore" ERGO
"Harry Potter" reporter Skeeter RITA
Part of a Scroogian outburst BAH
Iditarod team members SLEDDOGS
Attack from all sides SIEGE
From square one AGAIN
Carried in a sack TOTED
In a poor manner ILLY
Physiques, informally BODS
10-point Arial bold, say FONT
Consequence of oily skin ACNE
Lobster eaters’ wear BIBS
"Superfood" berry ACAI
Becomes inedible, maybe ROTS
Cabalists’ plans PLOTS
Many millennia EONS
Slack-jawed AGOG
Printer’s blue hue CYAN
Email folder heading SENT
Answers, on "Jeopardy!" ASKS
1950s presidential campaign slogan ILIKEIKE
Number of W’s in this diagram NONE
"Buy It Now" site EBAY
Puck or checker DISK
Mideast’s ___ Strip GAZA
Gets slippery, as a road ICESUP
"For gosh ___!" SAKES
Sing like a sparrow TRILL
Filmdom’s "Italian Stallion" ROCKY
Mental misstep LAPSE
Like good scotch or cheddar AGED
City bond, for short MUNI
Porcine tusker BOAR
Twist the arm of URGE
Hoover’s agents, for short GMEN
Homer’s toon neighbor NED
Baggage-screening org. TSA
