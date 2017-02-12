Usa Today Crossword Answers February 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today February 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Insertion mark CARET
Symbol before a key signature CLEF
Rooney of "Carol" MARA
Higher in rank than ABOVE
Syringe, for short HYPO
Pub round ALES
Movie exec’s veal dinner? DIRECTORSCUTLET
Home on a farm STY
Where "the buck stops" HERE
Like an engaged couple INLOVE
"Boxcars" pair, in craps SIXES
Bishop’s topper MITER
End of an Italian sonnet SESTET
Scene of a 1979 overthrow IRAN
Bocelli delivery ARIA
Silent performers MIMES
Ovine utterance BAA
Young bird minding little brother? SITTINGDUCKLING
Start of a bray HEE
Much interoffice mail MEMOS
Woodwind with a conical bore OBOE
Schedule opening SLOT
UCLA athletes BRUINS
Sauce made with basil PESTO
Much all-you-can-eat fare SALAD
Grab by the collar, say ACCOST
Moat beast, for short CROC
W.C. Fields persona SOT
Member of a rural kick line? COUNTRYROCKETTE
"If all ___ fails . . ." ELSE
Hellenic H’s ETAS
Fill with rapture ELATE
Metal-stamping tools DIES
Move stealthily EDGE
Mason’s surveying partner DIXON
Ill-bred sorts CADS
Not very much ABIT
2011 U.S. Open winner McIlroy RORY
All Hallows’ ___ (Oct. 31) EVE
Geek Squad member TECHIE
Mowing or raking, e.g. CHORE
U-shaped stringed instruments LYRES
Four-song records, perhaps EPS
Centers of activity FOCI
Marlee with a 1986 Oscar MATLIN
Parcel out ALLOT
Chaucer pilgrim REEVE
Fall bloomer ASTER
"Don’t ___ and drive" TEXT
Expose, at a costume party UNMASK
RBI or HR STAT
Merit badge holder SASH
Sandusky’s lake ERIE
Place to build SITE
Shock jock Don IMUS
___ hall (campus hangout) REC
Group in charge (Abbr.) MGMT
Words given under oath IDO
Israel’s Netanyahu, informally BIBI
Shortly, to poets ANON
Gets ripe AGES
Directions-seeker’s words IMLOST
Modernist’s prefix NEO
Like a Black Sabbath concert LOUD
Cherry centers STONES
Like-minded voting group BLOC
Like billiard balls, pre-break RACKED
Walked nervously PACED
Rod-shaped bacterium ECOLI
"Pardon," slangily SCUSE
Skin-and-bones sort SCRAG
Greeted the day AROSE
Grove unit TREE
Otis Redding’s label STAX
Director Preminger OTTO
Archie or Jughead TEEN
From Jan. 1 until now YTD
Y-sporting collegian ELI
