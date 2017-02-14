Usa Today Crossword Answers February 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today February 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Baseball’s Angels, in headlines HALOS
Nash’s beast (not priest) LLAMA
Victoria’s Secret buy BRA
Author Remarque or Segal ERICH
Hearing-related AURAL
Yank’s foe REB
Score after the opening serve, perhaps FIFTEENLOVE
Taconite, to iron ORE
"Bye!" TATA
Word on a green bumper sticker REUSE
Loretta of "M*A*S*H" SWIT
Antiquated TV hookup VCR
They’re happy, in fairy tales ENDINGS
Three, to 27 CUBEROOT
Topps or Fleer collections SETS
Dr. Zaius of moviedom, e.g. APE
Orderly grouping ARRAY
Site of an earthquake FAULT
Witness’s place STAND
Toon Kwik-E-Mart clerk APU
Lock horns ARGUE
Having a key, musically TONAL
Color similar to lavender LILAC
Lumberjack’s tool AXE
Treated, as a sprain ICED
Made like new again RESTORED
Went to extremes with OVERDID
Garment over 11-Across, perhaps TOP
Vague feeling, slangily VIBE
Consolation prize recipient LOSER
Color similar to cranberry PUCE
Cy Young Award factor ERA
1971 Van Morrison tune TUPELOHONEY
Catch red-handed NAB
Watt’s power source STEAM
"All kidding ___ . . ." ASIDE
Like a fox, it’s said SLY
Victims of Raid and d-CON PESTS
Allots, with "out" METES
Test the weight of HEFT
"Summertime" is one ARIA
Hitchhiker’s hope LIFT
One of five in Mariah Carey’s range OCTAVE
"Thar ___ blows!" SHE
Liverpool’s Penny ___ LANE
Humdinger LULU
Cropped up AROSE
Self-proclaimed experts MAVENS
India pale ___ ALE
Sweetener containing molasses BROWNSUGAR
Outfit anew, as a ship RERIG
Stands lookout for, say ABETS
Overthrow, often ERROR
Bollywood soundtrack instrument SITAR
Held protectively CRADLED
In reality, in law DEFACTO
Playbill listing CAST
Capable of UPTO
Spot the Dog or Legs the Frog BEANIEBABY
Homophone of 15-Across ORAL
Fleshy-snouted beast TAPIR
Time for a TV log YULE
De ___ (posh) LUXE
___ off (plenty mad) TEED
Mollusk shell liner NACRE
Minute Maid Park player ASTRO
Weaken, as a drink DILUTE
Go up against OPPOSE
Bakery array OVENS
Like popular YouTube videos VIRAL
Knuckleheads DOPES
Musical chairs goal SEAT
"Slippery" trees ELMS
Watt or ampere UNIT
Give up, as territory CEDE
Mr. Potato Head pieces EYES
Recipe amt. TSP
"Green Eggs and ___" HAM
