Usa Today Crossword Answers February 15th 2017

Clue
Solution
Goliath’s challenger DAVID
Beatle who played lefty PAUL
Need liniment ACHE
Where you live ABODE
Duchess of ___ (Goya subject) ALBA
Mountain goat’s perch CRAG
Rebellion detector, in "1984" TELESCREEN
Some roof material TILE
Embassy staffer ATTACHE
Dictators’ commands REGIMES
Currency with a 20-cent coin EURO
Head off, as disaster AVERT
Waterpark activity TUBING
Alpine 14-Across CHALET
Neighbor of G, on a piano AFLAT
Designer Geoffrey BEENE
Shortwave radio buff HAM
Usurer’s offering LOAN
Chess or checkers essential BOARD
Prop for Popeye PIPE
PC bailout key ESC
Establish, as a business FOUND
Dada pioneer Max ERNST
Skating great Yamaguchi KRISTI
Pie chart radii SPOKES
Attach, as a patch SEWON
Concerning, on a memo ASTO
Fuel from the Corn Belt ETHANOL
___ pennies (was frugal) PINCHED
Zoo retreat LAIR
Means of making things disappear, in "1984" MEMORYHOLE
Lo-cal beer brand LITE
Hardly ___ (rarely) EVER
Shot with lots of English MASSE
Downhill ride SLED
Christie’s "Death on the ___" NILE
Pickle serving SPEAR
Numbers to crunch DATA
Be a lookout for, say ABET
Electric Chevy model VOLT
Sneaking suspicion IDEA
Climber’s return trip DESCENT
Peel-removing tool PARER
India pale ___ ALE
Alternative to a cab UBER
Swimmer’s assignment LANE
On the roster ACTIVE
Holding of illegal beliefs, in "1984" CRIMETHINK
In finer fettle HALER
Cast off, as perspiration EGEST
Down in one gulp, say CHUG
Stiff wind GALE
Superstate in "1984" OCEANIA
Load of bunk TALE
Unexplained sightings, for short UFOS
Contradiction of plain facts, in "1984" BLACKWHITE
Ziering of "Sharknado" IAN
Sheepdog’s charges HERD
"Go on . . ." AND
Event on a fight card BOUT
Altar’s place APSE
"Amazin’" baseball team METS
Beantown (Abbr.) BOS
___-am tournament PRO
Sawyer’s literary pal FINN
Watt and Ampere, to the watt and ampere EPONYMS
Sounded like Simba ROARED
Paint can direction STIR
Flies off the shelves SELLS
Amazon sales, e.g. ETAIL
Fern source SPORE
Solar eclipse, to some OMEN
Jeans maker Strauss LEVI
Crack from the cold CHAP
Hydrant attachment HOSE
"Frozen" snow queen ELSA
Antelope’s playmate in song DEER
Voice of Bugs, Daffy, Porky et al. MEL
