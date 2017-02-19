Usa Today Crossword Answers February 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today February 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Send to cloud nine ELATE
Super Monkey Ball game maker SEGA
Skype device, for short CAM
Potato or yam TUBER
Do gigs on the road TOUR
Hoedown seat BALE
Post-shampoo application CREAMRINSE
Platoon or squadron UNIT
Unruly kid HELLION
Off the injured list ACTIVE
Snazzily dressed NATTY
Mammal that enjoys waterslides OTTER
Contributor to the Constitution FRAMER
Olivia of "House" WILDE
Clark’s exploration partner LEWIS
Myers who voiced Shrek MIKE
Conclude one’s case REST
Fanzine favorite IDOL
Big name in briefs HANES
"The Censor" of Rome CATO
President after Tyler POLK
Halloween ammo EGGS
Suffragist ___ B. Anthony SUSAN
Reply to "You wouldn’t dare!" TRYME
Toon who says "I yam what I yam" POPEYE
Not to be done TABOO
Jellied dish ASPIC
Solder and pewter, for two ALLOYS
Letter from St. Paul EPISTLE
Off-key, in a way FLAT
Green Bay Packers fan CHEESEHEAD
Traditional Friday fare FISH
Over-50 org. AARP
Pastry from Linz TORTE
"Are we there ___?" YET
Seeded or seedless loaves RYES
Mocha’s land YEMEN
Engrave with a stylus ETCH
Dangling carrot, e.g. LURE
Shepherd in Genesis ABEL
Color on a San Jose Sharks uniform TEAL
Cousins of the 25-Across ERMINES
Time in the army, say STINT
Long, long time EON
Gloomy ___ (pessimistic sort) GUS
Word before code or rug AREA
"Shut your trap!" CANIT
Still in contention ALIVE
Curbside unit that’s "fed" METER
Yellow wildflower BUTTERCUP
Laugh heartily ROAR
63-Across commonly served with chips COD
Sudden pains TWINGES
"Omigosh!" YIKES
Turn with a spatula FLIP
Second draft, informally REDO
Playing hooky, as a GI AWOL
One of 20 original choppers MILKTOOTH
"___ Miz" (Broadway musical, casually) LES
It may become lava MAGMA
Lighten up EASE
Hang in there STAY
Muscular fitness TONE
"You there!" HEY
Fraternity or sorority SOCIETY
Campanella of Cooperstown ROY
Spots on dice PIPS
Candy that’s pulled TAFFY
Kate’s sitcom pal ALLIE
Use TNT BLAST
Hatchery sounds PEEPS
Capone facial feature SCAR
One of a pair of Skechers SHOE
Six years, for a senator TERM
After the buzzer LATE
Blissful spot EDEN
15-Across makeup HAY
Bard’s "before" ERE
