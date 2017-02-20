Usa Today Crossword Answers February 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today February 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Off-limits TABOO
Skip the fancy wedding ELOPE
Special ___ (SEALs missions) OPS
Earth Day month APRIL
Noble gas in some lamps XENON
Taser sound ZAP
Source of anthracite COALDEPOSIT
Letterless phone button ONE
Make a choice OPT
Brown songbird WREN
Like some chemical bonds IONIC
Correction of a misconception REALITYCHECK
Mucky area MORASS
"___ there, done that" BEEN
Social calendar entry EVENT
Paid for, as a program SPONSORED
Bar bill TAB
Secluded valleys GLENS
Cry to the matador OLE
Go into detail ELABORATE
Wood for toy planes BALSA
Blarney Stone’s land, to poets ERIN
Ticked off MIFFED
Romeo, to Juliet LOVEINTEREST
Lose intensity ABATE
Racehorse’s father SIRE
Sass, in street slang DIS
Dance like Bojangles TAP
USA Today report NEWSACCOUNT
Patient care grp. HMO
Milk-Bone, e.g. TREAT
Dance that "takes two" TANGO
Beagle’s drooper EAR
"Later, dude!" SEEYA
Like some prices or slopes STEEP
Burrito alternative TACO
Each, informally APOP
Sitter’s nightmare BRAT
Fish or corn yield OIL
"Gunsmoke" setting OLDWEST
Boot out EXPEL
Tea of "Madam Secretary" LEONI
Walk-___ (cameo roles) ONS
Luau serving POI
Acts the siren ENTICES
Stratospheric layer OZONE
Cause of a stampede PANIC
Dust particle SPECK
Periods in history texts ERAS
"What a disaster!" OHNO
Sought a seat RAN
Cut from the short loin TBONE
Has a craving YENS
___ out (apportion) METE
Roma tomato’s shape OVAL
Self-titled 1988 country album REBA
Editorial bias SLANT
Humane Society adoptee PET
Give a deep massage to ROLF
"Or ___!" (threat ending) ELSE
Like Latin, as languages go DEAD
Cheshire Cat’s feature GRIN
Vegetable in V8 BEET
Points the right way ORIENTS
Splits evenly BISECTS
Toward the stern AFT
Cougar automaker, informally MERC
Baseball bat maker’s tool LATHE
President born farthest from D.C. OBAMA
E-cigarette output VAPOR
Lengthy test answer ESSAY
Ranch rope RIATA
Mound in the Mojave DUNE
"Picnic" penner William INGE
Break or brake STOP
Prior to, to bards ERE
Like a leprechaun WEE
Granola grain OAT
