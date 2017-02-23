Usa Today Crossword Answers February 23rd 2017

USA Today

Clue Solution
Comes down in buckets TEEMS
Musical with the song "Memory" CATS
Cartoonist Addams, familiarly CHAS
Shop lingo ARGOT
Tennis stadium near Citi Field ASHE
Macho man HUNK
Treat for a trick DOGBISCUIT
Prefix with trust or rust ANTI