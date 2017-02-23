Usa Today Crossword Answers February 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today February 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Comes down in buckets
|TEEMS
|Musical with the song "Memory"
|CATS
|Cartoonist Addams, familiarly
|CHAS
|Shop lingo
|ARGOT
|Tennis stadium near Citi Field
|ASHE
|Macho man
|HUNK
|Treat for a trick
|DOGBISCUIT
|Prefix with trust or rust
|ANTI