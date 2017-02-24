Usa Today Crossword Answers February 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today February 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Shrine to remember ALAMO
Declines, as popularity EBBS
Exchange verbal jabs SPAR
Cavalryman’s sidearm SABER
Banks who held the Fiercee Awards TYRA
Cornstarch brand ARGO
Give a scalp massage? KNEADAHEAD
Sorvino of "Summer of Sam" MIRA
Soup toss-in, perhaps SALTINE
Like a fillet DEBONED
Par for the course NORM
Is worthy of RATES
Image composed of several X-rays CTSCAN
Lizard kept as a pet IGUANA
Blood-related HEMAL
Kudos, slangily PROPS
Get-up-and-go PEP
From square one ANEW
Shows partiality LEANS
Hard-to-please celebrity DIVA
Harper Valley org. of song PTA
Fabric with diagonal ribs SERGE
Hauled to the station house RANIN
Studio do-over RETAKE
Having a soft touch GENTLE
Toil away SLAVE
Tailor’s line SEAM
Language that gave us "sherpa" TIBETAN
Criticized severely BLASTED
Tandoor, for one OVEN
Hold one jack in one’s hand? HAVEAKNAVE
Undiluted, at the bar NEAT
Bow-wielding god AMOR
Moth-___ (ratty) EATEN
Makes a blooper ERRS
Misshapen, in a way BENT
Plumb tuckered out SPENT
Seeks directions, say ASKS
Turner, the "Sweater Girl" LANA
Victim in Genesis ABEL
Ravioli filling, sometimes MEAT
First, second or third ORDINAL
Anesthetic of old ETHER
"See ya" BYE
Pitt of "World War Z" BRAD
"Smooth Operator" singer SADE
Pago Pago native SAMOAN
Make a 2-D glass of Guinness? PRINTAPINT
See eye to eye AGREE
Garmin display lines ROADS
Before long, to a bard ANON
Victoria’s Secret merchandise BRAS
Oases in cartoons, e.g. MIRAGES
Lip balm target CHAP
Many a Hooverville dwelling TENT
Slander Smokey? SMEARABEAR
Raven’s cry CAW
Auctioneer’s "Sold!" GONE
Boom times UPS
Company car, for example PERK
Devil’s work EVIL
Part of a French door PANE
Place to graze LEA
Politico Quayle DAN
"Ignore this correction" STET
2016’s "Ben-Hur" et al. REMAKES
Decathlon components EVENTS
Inaugural ball, for one GALA
Goliath’s undoing STONE
Giblets part LIVER
Thumb-turning critic Roger EBERT
Ill-fated captain of fiction AHAB
Dog tag datum NAME
Start of a gridiron play SNAP
___ Modern (London gallery) TATE
Like an Olympic year EVEN
Door ding DENT
German surname starter VON
