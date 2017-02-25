Usa Today Crossword Answers February 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today February 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Edgar who painted ballerinas DEGAS
Bartlett and Bosc PEARS
KenKen entries (Abbr.) NOS
Discus or javelin EVENT
___ noodles (convenience food) RAMEN
Yellowstone grazer ELK
Floral decoration at Del Monte? CANNERYROSE
New Haven Ivy Leaguer ELI
Ottawa’s province ONTARIO
Stunt double, e.g. STANDIN
Myrna’s role in "The Thin Man" NORA
Toys rarely seen on calm days KITES
Pertaining to the paranormal OCCULT
Peter who oversaw the Nixon impeachment hearings RODINO
Like a heavy fog SOUPY
Usually backless couch DIVAN
Forty winks NAP
Brewer’s need HOPS
"Carmen" composer Georges BIZET
Mrs. Dithers, in "Blondie" CORA
Boxer who nicknamed his opponents ALI
Sing like Michael Buble CROON
Portraitist’s prop EASEL
Render less dangerous, as a bull DEHORN
Yoked farm pair OXTEAM
Durable cotton thread LISLE
"Highway to Hell" rockers ACDC
Pictures on baseball caps, e.g. EMBLEMS
Did a slow burn SEETHED
"Without further ___ . . ." ADO
Writings of Nadal, Federer et al.? TENNISPROSE
Greek N’s NUS
From the top AGAIN
Home to football’s Buccaneers TAMPA
Get the point SEE
Cohort of Dopey and Grumpy HAPPY
Shell out SPEND
Chrysler Building style, for short DECO
"Blackboard Jungle" author Hunter EVAN
Well-bred chap GENT
Fashion editor Wintour ANNA
In a strict manner STERNLY
Richard of "Silver Streak" PRYOR
Thing to lend or bend EAR
Israeli author Oz AMOS
Sit out a game REST
Enter on the sly SNEAKIN
Snoop’s compulsion? NEEDTONOSE
Stan’s partner in comedy OLLIE
Shirts’ opponents, in pickup games SKINS
San Quentin uprising RIOT
"House of Incest" author Anais NIN
Big name in iced tea ARIZONA
Workplace welfare agcy. OSHA
Like a cucumber, in a saying COOL
Love god’s home sound system? CUPIDSBOSE
Delivery co. with brown trucks UPS
Pizzeria need OVEN
"Who ___?" (Superdome query) DAT
Christian of fashion DIOR
Geometry calculation AREA
Life line’s locale PALM
"Don’t tase me, ___!" BRO
Fancy Feast eater CAT
Fastest 40-Down CHEETAH
Leaves out EXCEPTS
Dogleg shape, roughly ELL
Works of Horace ODES
Shows a bias LEANS
Words from a player in a slump IMDUE
CBS series starring Gary Sinise CSINY
Prefix with bytes or bucks MEGA
Totally lose it SNAP
Bad destination for a tee shot TRAP
iPhone button HOME
Channel for armchair athletes ESPN
Out of play DEAD
Fall air quality NIP
