Usa Today Crossword Answers February 26th 2017

Clue
Solution
Curving shot in billiards MASSE
Hemingway nickname PAPA
Grapplers’ surfaces MATS
Letter-shaped girder IBEAM
The Emerald Isle, to poets ERIN
Response to "Are you hurt?" IMOK
Gem at a swap meet? FLEAMARKETSTONE
Testarossa automaker FERRARI
Thaw in the Cold War DETENTE
___ broche (skewered) ALA
Street lingo ARGOT
Common Halloween decoration COBWEB
Kings-to-be HEIRS
Cornhusker State city OMAHA
Maker of Duplo blocks LEGO
Part of many a Bic pen CAP
Part of a Yankee’s skeleton? MAJORLEAGUEBONE
Baseball’s dead-ball ___ ERA
Memorial Day weekend race, informally INDY
Linzer or Sacher follower TORTE
Hummer’s instrument KAZOO
Filling for a toy mouse, maybe CATNIP
Like a pool table surface, ideally LEVEL
FYI part FOR
Hematite or magnetite IRONORE
Lake ___ (Keillor’s fictional town) WOBEGON
Ice cream for a repair person? MAINTENANCECONE
Where Gilligan was stranded ISLE
Mayberry’s Gomer or Goober PYLE
Blusher’s emotion SHAME
Color similar to aqua TEAL
Came out with SAID
Hauled with effort TOTED
Make peevish MIFF
Having what it takes ABLE
Carson’s Carnac, e.g. SEER
___ Basin (coal-rich German region) SAAR
Samms of "Dynasty" EMMA
Problem for Pauline PERIL
Biblical craft made of gopher wood ARK
Mottled, as a horse PIED
Pre-deal chip ANTE
Beveled joints MITERS
In the midst of AMONG
Sidekick who rode Scout TONTO
Sport with clay targets SKEET
___ Spring (2010s movement) ARAB
Enjoy top billing STAR
Before, as in line AHEADOF
Make an appearance COME
Epps of "ER" OMAR
Tijuana’s peninsula, briefly BAJA
"Tommy" band, with "The" WHO
Bud insertion site EAR
Like frittatas and quiches EGGY
Debtor’s letters IOU
TV host who went "Jaywalking" LENO
Trite jokes CORN
Prefix with knock or lock ANTI
Chick-shaped Easter treat PEEP
___ Lemon ("30 Rock" role) LIZ
LAX or ORD fig. ETA
Web-crawling software, e.g. BOT
AKC part KENNEL
Zillions ALOT
Animal on a preppy shirt, for short CROC
One per customer, say LIMIT
Clear of data ERASE
"Ta-da!" VOILA
Dominated, in sports lingo OWNED
Sit-ups in a set, say REPS
New Ager from County Donegal ENYA
Top of the line BEST
Yodeler’s comeback ECHO
Capricorn’s animal GOAT
Treater’s words ONME
Can’t do without NEED
He "stung like a bee" ALI
