Usa Today Crossword Answers February 27th 2017

Clue
Solution
Unruly crowd HORDE
Rods at pig roasts SPITS
Start of many French surnames DES
Magic Eye images, e.g. OPART
Religious principle TENET
Little devil IMP
Felt-tip brand MAGICMARKER
HDTV brand RCA
Political symbol created by Nast ELEPHANT
Santa’s reindeer, e.g. OCTET
Caboose’s spot END
Keenly observant ALLEYES
Regatta entrants RACERS
Ski event with gates SLALOM
Finals and physicals EXAMS
Zodiac pair TWINS
"So, that’s it!" OHO
Llama land PERU
Word that can follow the first parts of 17- and 55-Across and 11- and 28-Down TRICK
30-Across surface SNOW
Far from ordinary ODD
Construction site sight CRANE
Honking flock GEESE
Court decision RULING
Took the role of PLAYED
Treats on sticks ICEPOPS
Feathery accessory BOA
Use nitroglycerin, say BLAST
Mississippi’s state flower MAGNOLIA
Like a stereotypical scientist MAD
Fedora reshaping, e.g. HATBLOCKING
___-existing condition PRE
Sewing machine pioneer Howe ELIAS
Rub out ERASE
Tramway vehicle CAR
Cantina condiment SALSA
Game with a throw line DARTS
Telecommuter’s office locale HOME
Halloween baby’s birthstone OPAL
‘Roid ___ (juicer’s aggressive behavior) RAGE
Faucet problem DRIP
Some glass artists ETCHERS
Flea market unit STAND
Smart-mouthed PERT
Calligrapher’s supply INK
Shirt with a slogan TEE
Does a mall walk, e.g. STROLLS
Ill-gotten loot DIRTYMONEY
Game show VIP EMCEE
Minor disputes SPATS
Provides a crew for MANS
Head of GM or GE CEO
Tea party crasher of literature ALICE
Too skinny LANK
Towed-away auto, perhaps REPO
Dismissed unceremoniously AXED
Sensor at a checkout counter CARDREADER
Bird on Australia’s coat of arms EMU
Benny Goodman’s genre SWING
___-fatty acids TRANS
Garden shed item HOSE
Was in the hole OWED
Staycation alternative TRIP
Shade of green SEA
Threads, so to speak CLOTHES
Took a quick look GLANCED
Co. with brown trucks UPS
___ stick (springy toy) POGO
Desktop debut of 1981 IBMPC
Bow of silents and talkies CLARA
Raft wood BALSA
Wharton degs. MBAS
Jambalaya pod OKRA
Truth stretcher LIAR
MIT part (Abbr.) INST
Seasons, as firewood AGES
Cookbook phrase ALA
Up to, casually TIL
