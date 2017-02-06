Usa Today Crossword Answers February 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today February 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Parasite’s home HOST
Pond gunk SCUM
Prop for Figaro RAZOR
Kazan who directed "On the Waterfront" ELIA
Pledge drive gift, often TOTE
Piano key material, once IVORY
First name on "Jeopardy!" ALEX
Try for a role READ
Grand Canyon, e.g. GORGE
Road with a median strip DIVIDEDHIGHWAY
Grant an audience to SEE
Batteries in mice AAS
Musical inspired by T.S. Eliot CATS
Baseball card pack insert, once GUM
Dallas hoopsters, informally MAVS
Spending limit CAP
Like most Turks ASIAN
Learning with flashcards, say ROTE
Bishop of Rome POPE
Home with staggered floors SPLITLEVELHOUSE
Sentry’s shout HALT
Milk of magnesia target ACID
Drive forward IMPEL
Dash lengths EMS
Pay to play ANTE
Mischief-maker IMP
Mineral that can be cleaved MICA
No mere duffer PRO
Lawyers’ org. ABA
Many betrayals BROKENPROMISES
Land of Hispaniola HAITI
Result of a completed pass, usually GAIN
Take to the cleaners, so to speak BILK
Defeated by a whisker EDGED
Prom night wheels, briefly LIMO
Like some rumors IDLE
"Swell!" NEATO
Tree of Life locale EDEN
Feeder filler SEED
Takes charge of HEADS
Skatepark jump OLLIE
Spaghetti drainer SIEVE
Uber alternative TAXI
YouTube transmission, e.g. STREAM
Sorority members, in old lingo COEDS
Six-sided state UTAH
Administered drugs to MEDICATED
ERA part RIGHTS
States bluntly AVOWS
Novelist Neale Hurston ZORA
Wild party ORGY
Grain used in some beer RYE
Instill fear in DAUNT
Auctioneer’s prop GAVEL
Trot or canter GAIT
Popular date night option MOVIE
Batista’s 1952 takeover, e.g. COUP
Church recess APSE
Chemical ___ (skin treatment) PEEL
ESPN’s Courage Award is named for him ASHE
Hormel product since 1937 SPAM
Things to cure ILLS
Equiangular quadrilateral RECTANGLE
Ceremonial splendor POMP
Tilter’s weapon LANCE
Shout to a TV camera HIMOM
Modern Japanese martial art AIKIDO
Easy to attach, as a patch IRONON
Sacred choral piece MOTET
High-quality, as beef PRIME
"All kidding ___ . . ." ASIDE
Beauty who loved the Beast BELLE
Set, as a price ASKED
Offered, as a farewell BADE
Baltic Sea port RIGA
No longer outstanding PAID
Nile bird IBIS
Barnyard bird HEN
