Usa Today Crossword Answers February 7th 2017

Clue
Solution
Blender component MOTOR
"Stop being a wimp!" MANUP
Spoil the appearance of MAR
Concert venue ARENA
How "great minds think" ALIKE
Poehler of "Baby Mama" AMY
Construction site sight CEMENTMIXER
He’s no gentleman CAD
Go like a bunny HOP
Foxtrot, to a horse GAIT
Crosswords, in the 1920s CRAZE
Celestial light show METEORSHOWER
Playbill list ACTORS
Pundits’ page, for short OPED
Lines from Groucho QUIPS
Proof of purchase SALESSLIP
Supersized planter URN
Got lost in thought MUSED
Versatile blackjack card ACE
Indicators of footnotes ASTERISKS
Surname synonymous with synonyms ROGET
Sword-wielding TV princess XENA
Armored car robberies HEISTS
Heavy spheroid in a gym MEDICINEBALL
Musical set in Argentina EVITA
Pro ___ (in proportion) RATA
Bit of baloney FIB
Infield repair need SOD
Seekers of a lost child, say SEARCHPARTY
Enjoy Vail SKI
Social no-no TABOO
Boutique or bodega STORE
Nikkei Index currency YEN
Hardly lenient STERN
Small-screen statuettes EMMYS
Jet speed word MACH
Creme-centered treat OREO
Mall Santa, e.g. TEMP
Hydrogen’s atomic number ONE
Law enforcers at Yellowstone RANGERS
First lady before Jackie MAMIE
Samuel of the Supreme Court ALITO
Vote down, informally NIX
Maui music maker, briefly UKE
Occupies a roosting bar PERCHES
Tropical squawker MACAW
Blow away AMAZE
U-Haul rival RYDER
Parlor artwork, for short TATS
Shower curtain supports RODS
Custodian’s closet item MOP
Indiana and Han, to Harrison ROLES
Exceeded the limit SPED
Seascape color AQUA
Mean mutts CURS
Windshield darkener TINT
Follower of black-eyed or lazy SUSAN
Say "May I?" ASK
Brings up the rear LAGS
Rapper born Tracy Marrow ICET
Shelter adoptees PETS
Mary Quant skirt design MINI
Cloverleaf outlet EXIT
Finds new players for RECASTS
Rehabber’s setback RELAPSE
Tin Woodman’s can filler OIL
"Thirty days ___ September . . ." HATH
Complicated, as a breakup MESSY
Summon, as a memory EVOKE
Finished off DIDIN
Syntax ___ (programmer’s flub) ERROR
Strips on some burgers BACON
Gift tag word FROM
Humble reply to a compliment ITRY
They’re drawn in some tourneys BYES
Raid the fridge EAT
Name associated with honesty ABE
24/7 cash source ATM
