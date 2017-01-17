Usa Today Crossword Answers January 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today January 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
St. Louis landmark ARCH
Arabian Peninsula sultanate OMAN
Rail rider HOBO
Come-on LURE
Inherited item GENE
Henry VIII’s house TUDOR
Like some family history ORAL
Goes to seed ROTS
Honor ___ thieves AMONG
Words on a box of dishes, maybe HANDLEWITHCARE
Barley brew ALE
Jawbone source, in the Bible ASS
Minnesota state bird LOON
Word after black or photo OPS
Jagger and McCartney, for two SIRS
Cruiser driver COP
Tabloid twosomes ITEMS
Sell, as an automat does VEND
Ready to serve DONE
Picnic contest, perhaps THREELEGGEDRACE
Flipped item COIN
Cross to bear ONUS
Calculus pioneer Leonhard EULER
Fifth-century sacker of Rome HUN
Memory unit BYTE
O, on a greeting card HUG
Norman who created the Bunkers LEAR
Brief time, briefly SEC
In a funk SAD
1933 Erskine Caldwell novel GODSLITTLEACRE
"Sully," for one PILOT
Hard to rattle COOL
It’s on the house ROOF
Destinations of some errant drives TRAPS
Off one’s rocker LOCO
Hefty volume TOME
Sporty auto, for short ALFA
Fraternal fellows ELKS
Trade verbal jabs SPAR
Luau greeting ALOHA
Like Mayberry RURAL
Origami bird CRANE
Kept back HELD
Princess Fiona, for one OGRESS
Cat calls MEOWS
ABM part ANTI
Aerie babies NESTLINGS
Spock, in part HUMAN
Carbon monoxide’s lack ODOR
Paleontologist’s find BONE
URL suffix for AA or AARP ORG
Tex-Mex snacks TACOS
Judgment slip-up LAPSE
41-Across multitude HORDE
Gathering clouds, to some OMEN
Deejay’s smooth transition SEGUE
West Virginia resource COAL
Fairy tale starter ONCE
Jury member, in theory PEER
Rash symptom ITCH
Ten C-notes THOU
Leprechaun land, in poetry ERIN
Heart chamber VENTRICLE
44-Down, e.g. DRUG
Like die-hard fans LOYAL
Score before ad in DEUCE
Triumphs over BESTS
1-Down et al. HELLOS
Parkinson’s treatment LDOPA
Merchant’s supply STOCK
Baskin-Robbins implement SCOOP
Kitchen allure AROMA
Put on hold DEFER
Any of the Dionne quints GIRL
"Frozen" snowman OLAF
Level or bevel TOOL
Dark ___ (Hogwarts subject) ARTS
Bake sale sponsor (Abbr.) PTA
