Usa Today Crossword Answers January 19th 2017

Clue
Solution
Wallpaper pattern, say MOTIF
Spot on a tie STAIN
Compass doodle ARC
Where Bowie fell ALAMO
Portland, Maine’s bay CASCO
Language of Vientiane LAO
Office dupes XEROXCOPIES
Prefix with hazard BIO
Hounds’ quarries HARES
"You’re fired!" speaker, 2004-2015 TRUMP
Take a recess ADJOURN
Basra natives IRAQIS
Nook’s partner CRANNY
Where originally placed INSITU
"Be silent," on a score TACET
Test for freshness, in a way SMELL
Ms. reviewers EDS
Apt. features, in ads EIKS
"Cabaret" director Bob FOSSE
Common chess ending DRAW
Crime lab evidence DNA
Gin-flavoring fruits SLOES
Raise, as curiosity PIQUE
Floating in water NATANT
River in a Strauss waltz DANUBE
Nonlearner, in a proverb OLDDOG
Stop up CONGEST
MLB part MAJOR
Tread heavily STOMP
Rope-a-dope boxer ALI
President of Israel, 1993-2000 EZERWEIZMAN
Rogue computer in "2001" HAL
Befitting a king REGAL
Satchel in Cooperstown PAIGE
Hole-punching tool AWL
Coal deposits SEAMS
Pelted on Halloween EGGED
Upper limit, for short MAX
Corrida cry OLE
Pine goo TAR
Texter’s "I believe" IMO
Where "Tallyho!" may be heard FOXHUNT
Look upon with disdain SCORN
PC storage medium of old TAPE
"Buyer beware" phrase ASIS
Zamboni’s milieu ICE
Whale’s blowhole, e.g. NOSTRIL
New Mexico city ALBUQUERQUE
"Spider-Man" director Sam RAIMI
Hens’ homes COOPS
Grant of "To Catch a Thief" CARY
Mob informer RAT
Took measures ACTED
Bathtub outlet DRAIN
Hill climbers of rhyme JACKANDJILL
Rightmost till stack ONES
Jersey or Capri ISLE
"That’ll do it for me" IMSET
Legendary loch NESS
"Any day now . . ." SOON
Applies sloppily DAUBS
Like Splenda or Equal SWEET
Jolly Roger, e.g. FLAG
Surfboard flaw DING
Warehouse customers STORERS
Mythical man-goat’s instrument PANPIPE
Commotion ADO
Igloo’s shape DOME
D-Day beach OMAHA
Legal drama with Susan Dey LALAW
Monks’ hoods COWLS
Sonic the Hedgehog’s company SEGA
Way around London, once TRAM
One of two in 52-Across ZEE
Turn sharply ZAG
Korean War jet MIG
What candles may indicate AGE
Australian outlaw Kelly NED
