Usa Today Crossword Answers January 24th 2017

Clue
Solution
Not tainted PURE
Scene employing stunt drivers CHASE
Noted rib donor ADAM
Michael’s "Family Ties" role ALEX
Not so nutty SANER
Chrysler Building style, for short DECO
Reacting to smelling salts, maybe SNAPPINGOUTOFIT
Deep bows SALAAMS
Boom times UPS
Toronto’s prov. ONT
Arm muscle, briefly TRI
Hannah Montana, to Miley Stewart ALTEREGO
Washed-out WAN
Madeline of "Young Frankenstein" KAHN
Sault ___ Marie STE
Prettifies, as a cake ICES
___ culpa MEA
Bossa nova relative SAMBA
Hearts player’s coup SHOOTINGTHEMOON
French philosopher Bergson HENRI
"Michael Collins" actor Stephen REA
Timer filler SAND
Ten-percenter, briefly REP
One of three in a 3-D graph AXIS
Mattel offering TOY
Wrestler’s takedown BODYSLAM
Ring official, for short REF
"Caught ya!" AHA
It’s crude, at first OIL
Good-sized suburban lot ONEACRE
Interpreting loosely, as with a script TAKINGLIBERTIES
2015 nuclear deal participant IRAN
Spartan serf HELOT
Slaving away ATIT
Pusher buster NARC
Little shavers TYKES
Do a banker’s job LEND
Gridiron "Hail Mary" PASS
Elbow-to-wrist bone ULNA
Honest-to-goodness REAL
American in Ajijic, Mexico, e.g. EXPAT
CBS crime drama for 10 seasons CSIMIAMI
Brinker of kid-lit HANS
"Life of Pi" director Lee ANG
"M*A*S*H" R&R city SEOUL
Blows one’s stack ERUPTS
Big fuss ADO
"Robinson Crusoe" author DEFOE
Breezing through, as a test ACING
"Live Free or Die" is one MOTTO
PRNDL part PARK
Feared fly TSETSE
Wordplay in the Jumble ANAGRAM
Paper measures REAMS
Genie’s offering WISH
Result of overexercising, maybe ACHE
Gas ubiquitous in Vegas NEON
Brooding bird HEN
"My mistake!" SORRY
Castle protection MOAT
U2 frontman BONO
Raggedy doll ANDY
Attaches, as a feedbag TIESON
Lone Star Stater’s moniker TEX
Food preparers’ headgear HAIRNETS
Tough spot PLIGHT
Futurist of sorts SEER
Drive home, as a run BATIN
Tara surname OHARA
Senegal’s capital DAKAR
Tin Pan ___ ALLEY
Beyond recovery FATAL
English horn’s cousin OBOE
Mention as a source CITE
Equestrian’s handful REIN
Cornerstone abbr. ESTD
Business name abbr. INC
Of the same ___ (similar) ILK
