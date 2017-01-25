Usa Today Crossword Answers January 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today January 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Control tower device RADAR
Veered off course YAWED
Band-Aid part PAD
Banish to Siberia EXILE
Lose strength, as a storm ABATE
Samuel Adams offering ALE
Trans-Canada Highway city MEDICINEHAT
Barbecue slab unit RIB
Trees that symbolize might OAKS
Pope’s proclamation EDICT
End of a question to Livingstone PRESUME
Removes blurring, say FOCUSES
Red light camera reading LICENSEPLATE
Change with the times ADAPT
Chows down EATS
Org. with Eagles and Stars BSA
Morsel in a lemon cookie ZEST
Swimming pool figure DEPTH
Belfry sound PEAL
Hearth residue ASH
Makes verboten BANS
Escort to a penthouse SEEUP
Acetylene-burning tool WELDINGTORCH
Knights’ armor bearers SQUIRES
Whaler’s milieu OPENSEA
Patty and Selma, to Bart AUNTS
Onesie’s rear opening FLAP
___ of (free from) RID
Place for a latte or cappuccino, maybe ESPRESSOBAR
Absorbed, as a loss ATE
List in a board game box RULES
Held in reserve ONICE
Fish-fowl link NOR
Garden hose annoyances KNOTS
Widely known NOTED
"Shiny Happy People" band REM
Weapon on the king of diamonds AXE
Served, as time DID
Three-time foe of Frazier ALI
Election loser’s request RECOUNT
"Bronx Bomber" YANKEE
Five-dollar bills, slangily ABES
Cry from a crib, in comics WAH
Greek H ETA
Sniffs out DETECTS
"Les Miserables" setting PARIS
"School’s Out" singer Cooper ALICE
Borrowers’ burdens DEBTS
Alpo rival IAMS
Word before process or course DUE
Toll-collecting area PLAZA
Dollywood attractions RIDES
PayPal currency ECASH
Grandparents Day mo. SEPT
Like Kansas, topologically FLAT
Witness stand pledge OATH
"Cola wars" brand PEPSI
They may "chase" shots BEERS
Marinara or pesto SAUCE
Dominant, in a wolf pack ALPHA
Earnhardt or Earnhardt Jr. DALE
Budgeters make them meet ENDS
Lowly laborer PEON
In a frenzy BERSERK
Tramples underfoot STEPSON
Ad libber’s asset WIT
Surprisingly enough NOLESS
Transcript figs. GPAS
Clingy wrap SARAN
Capital in the Andean foothills QUITO
Reporting to UNDER
Act the worrywart FRET
Source of clean energy SUN
Org. with U.N. observer status PLO
Lennon’s lady ONO
Comedy routine BIT
Do perfectly ACE
Color of kid-lit dog Clifford RED
VIDEO