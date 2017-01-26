Usa Today Crossword Answers January 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today January 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Layered hairdo SHAG
Sedgwick of "The Closer" KYRA
False fronts SHAMS
Dallas-based hotel chain OMNI
"Stardust" novelist Gaiman NEIL
Freak out PANIC
Culture Club frontman BOYGEORGE
Part of WASP ANGLO
Muscle below a delt LAT
Decline, with "out" OPT
With 56-Down, low-calorie drinks DIET
"Babes in Toyland" composer VICTORHERBERT
Ketchum of country music HAL
Chart-topper HIT
Yankee teammate of Babe LOU
Sulky-puller’s gait, perhaps TROT
Plus more (Abbr.) ETAL
Mess up on MISDO
One who may work without a net TIGHTROPEWALKER
Leisurely stroll PASEO
Skye of "Say Anything . . ." IONE
Hefty volume TOME
Little rascal IMP
Wizards’ org. NBA
Sea plea SOS
Shrub with pink flowers and scarlet fruit CRANBERRYBUSH
Ants’ creation HILL
Pig squeal syllable WEE
Big fuss ADO
Aquafina alternative EVIAN
Title for the person named at the ends of 17-, 24-, 40- and 51-Across PRESIDENT
Islamic decree FATWA
Bit of deceit RUSE
Salve ingredient ALOE
Walk in galoshes, maybe SLOSH
One way to store data ONCD
Fries or slaw, typically SIDE
Cry a river SOB
Coverage plan, in brief HMO
"Take your pick" ANY
2003 Ben Affleck bomb GIGLI
More complex, as a problem KNOTTIER
Frank Zappa’s "Shut Up ‘n Play ___ Guitar" YER
Extreme severity RIGOR
Hebrew alphabet opener ALEPH
Hydrotherapy locale SPA
Not constructed by machine HANDBUILT
Harmon of "Law & Order" ANGIE
Millrose Games runner MILER
Adams who draws "Dilbert" SCOTT
Pricing word EACH
Bus. card info TEL
Journals on YouTube, say VLOGS
German king called "the Great" OTTOI
Common tomato-paste tomato ROMA
URL intro HTTP
"Vissi d’arte" is one ARIA
2003 Michael Douglas comedy THEINLAWS
Mil. mail center APO
Kravitz with four Grammys LENNY
Tiny bit, slangily SKOSH
Not-for-sale CD, say DEMO
Miners’ finds ORES
Taj Mahal feature TOMB
Like software accessed with a browser WEBBASED
Basilica bench PEW
A8 automaker AUDI
Dish creators CHEFS
Paris, to Romeo RIVAL
Justice who succeeded O’Connor ALITO
Printer’s proof, for short REPRO
"Encore presentation" RERUN
See 23-Across SODAS
"Don’t think so" NAH
PC "oops" key ESC
"Hostel" director Roth ELI
Silent assent NOD
Ball-bearing item TEE
VIDEO