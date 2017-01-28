Usa Today Crossword Answers January 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today January 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Girl or mule of song SAL
2002 Al Pacino flick SIMONE
Skip over OMIT
Old NBA rival ABA
Camera steadier TRIPOD
___ of the above NONE
Mystification PUZZLEMENT
Biblical book EZRA
Eye sore STYE
It helps keep one focused LENS
Catnaps DOZES
Agnes and Genevieve, for short STES
Bergman’s ”___ and Her Men” ELENA
Some vodka bottles FIFTHS
Ready for anything ONALERT
Burdens ONUSES
”Saving Private Ryan” ships LSTS
Prior to, in rhyme ERE
Curved carpenter’s tool ADZ
Friend’s counterpart FOE
Spill guard LID
Designer Claiborne LIZ
Roseanne, before Tom BARR
Like movie houses and churches AISLED
Cut short, NASA-style ABORTED
Frequent witness NOTARY
Practical UTILE
Late afternoon FOUR
”___ been that long?” HASIT
Yank crabgrass WEED
Vicinity AREA
Hep ONTO
Period of instability, perhaps DIZZYSPELL
Lyric poems ODES
Seeker of services CLIENT
___ ”King” Cole NAT
Funeral fire PYRE
”Sincerely,” and others CLOSES
Genetic ID DNA
Chumps SAPS
Come up against ABUT
Slothful LAZY
Letters on a Cardinal’s cap STL
Without rancor IRELESS
Charades players MIMES
Start the business day OPEN
”Tommyrot!” NONSENSE
N.Y.C. summer hrs. EDT
Extra-inning score, perhaps ONEONE
Rubbery cheese MOZZARELLA
About, in legalese INRE
Iced drinks TEAS
Lemon rinds ZESTS
Shannon and Monte DELS
Not just any THE
Back muscle, in gym-speak LAT
Stable newborn FOAL
Number two in population INDIA
Certain radar detector FUZZBUSTER
”___ my God, thou art very great” (Psalm 104:1) OLORD
A judge, for one TRIER
Whirlpool EDDY
Discretion to choose FREEWILL
Londoner, for short BRIT
Home of the Braves, briefly ATL
Soothing pill ANODYNE
Losing gambler’s marker IOU
Football helmet feature STRAP
At leisure OTIOSE
Shriners’ hats (Var.) FEZES
LeBron’s target HOOP
”Toy Story” boy ANDY
Basso Pinza EZIO
Tear apart REND
Spirit ELAN
Utah ski spot ALTA
Roman 700 DCC
Main, Hollywood and Vine (Abbr.) STS
