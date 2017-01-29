Usa Today Crossword Answers January 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today January 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Any of the 1-Down WOMAN
Jobs and Wozniak start-up APPLE
"Dear old" one DAD
Slack-jawed AGAPE
Baton-passing event RELAY
Mesabi Range yield ORE
Enigma produced it during World War II CRYPTICCODE
Bunch of baloney LIE
Boardwalk locale SEASIDE
Desecrated DEFILED
Alphabet enders, in Canada ZEDS
Range that divides Eurasia URALS
Prepares potatoes MASHES
Potato preparer PEELER
Quaking tree ASPEN
Most Beliebers GIRLS
Many English degs. BAS
Ladled entree STEW
What one may do to 17- and 60-Across and 11- and 28-Down BREAK
Prescription unit PILL
2002 Baseball All-Star Game result TIE
Agronomists’ samples SOILS
See 53-Down FALSE
The Gay Nineties, e.g. DECADE
Rolling mass, as of smoke BILLOW
Palette selection COLOR
Blowgun missile DART
Well-respected EMINENT
Big name in scales DETECTO
"Platoon" setting, briefly NAM
Joey Chestnut’s 73.5 hot dogs in 10 minutes, e.g. WORLDRECORD
Hot-weather fig. THI
The ___ (bar order) USUAL
Reduce to confetti SHRED
Minded Junior SAT
"Pet" annoyance PEEVE
Firms up, as muscles TONES
Members of an all-female mil. group WACS
Mythical baddie OGRE
Yucatan native MAYA
"Killer" software programs APPS
Regular on the web NETIZEN
Jumped between electrodes ARCED
Chest muscle, briefly PEC
Walk wearily PLOD
Stow on board LADE
Good, long looks EYEFULS
Tip jar insert, perhaps DOLLARBILL
"The Tempest" sprite ARIEL
Monopoly stack DEEDS
Fateful March day IDES
Ill temper IRE
Did a barker’s job SPIELED
Crow’s-nest locale MAST
Piedmont wine center ASTI
Highway posting SPEEDLIMIT
Fell with an axe HEW
Timeline divisions ERAS
Grand Teton grazer ELK
You’re filling one in now GRID
To boot ALSO
Whole bunch SLEW
Potentially dangerous exotic pet BOA
One to hang with PAL
Bungle big-time SCREWUP
Best at phys ed, most likely FITTEST
Long, long time EON
Uncle Remus address BRER
"Indian head" coins of old CENTS
Nebraska city OMAHA
Discombobulate ADDLE
Cyrano’s protuberance NOSE
With 43-Across, kind of test TRUE
Cavern effect ECHO
Crop plentiful around 48-Down CORN
Sloth’s hangout TREE
Tote board figures ODDS
Washroom, casually LAV
