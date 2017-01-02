Usa Today Crossword Answers January 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today January 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
"Free Willy" creature ORCA
Legal tender CASH
5-Across, colloquially MOOLA
Grape soda seen on "M*A*S*H" NEHI
Eye wolfishly OGLE
Finger on directional signs INDEX
Soc. Sec. supplements for many IRAS
Weather vane’s spot ROOF
Cinematic segment SCENE
Sports item made of granite CURLINGSTONE
Win the affection of ENDEAR
Shot, for short HYPO
Pro-___ (some tourneys) AMS
Snooty sort SNOB
Good luck charm AMULET
Recyclables holder BIN
Sneaker feature introduced by Nike WAFFLESOLE
California’s Santa ___ Park ANITA
Pre-med college course BIO
Send, as to a second doctor REFER
Caterer’s appliance STEAMTABLE
Scale topper, often TEN
"Bend It Like Beckham" game SOCCER
Turkey meat option DARK
Be short, in a way OWE
Some jar deposits TIPS
Saw through childhood RAISED
Streaker in the night sky SHOOTINGSTAR
Get a kick out of ENJOY
Without company LONE
PxP, for one MOVE
Lays waste to RUINS
Synagogue cabinets ARKS
Days before holidays EVES
Feeling in many Woody Allen movies ANGST
You might take one lying down REST
Thomas Hardy’s "Pure Woman" TESS
Being chilled ONICE
Any "Seinfeld" episode, now RERUN
Beet with edible leaves CHARD
Supermarket sections AISLES
Arrange in tight braids CORNROW
Bug-eyed AGOG
Wading-in-a-puddle sound SLOSH
Sizable, like a fine HEFTY
Koala bear, guinea pig or prairie dog MISNOMER
In the past ONCE
Tribute in verse ODE
Spy novelist Deighton LEN
The Tin Woodman’s tool AXE
Ziering of "Sharknado" movies IAN
Iridescent stone OPAL
In flight ALOFT
Bench-clearing brawl MELEE
Barge’s back STERN
___ ghanoush (eggplant dish) BABA
Play for a patsy USE
Low man at the opera BASSO
Following closely behind INTOW
Nancy of the comics, to Fritzi Ritz NIECE
Not quite a whopper FIB
Do origami FOLD
Washington state’s Sea-___ Airport TAC
Purple gem AMETHYST
Donald Duck’s nephews, e.g. TRIO
Not kidding around EARNEST
Repurposed T-shirt, maybe RAG
Fatalist’s fate KISMET
Kind of bear in Coke commercials POLAR
Keep in a warehouse STORE
Teakettle’s place STOVE
Spots for gutters EAVES
Get decked out DRESS
Three of TV’s Brady Bunch SONS
Squids’ squirts INKS
Notable period ERA
Woman in an order NUN
Step dancer’s dance JIG
