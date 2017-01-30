Usa Today Crossword Answers January 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today January 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
"Rome ___ built . . ." WASNT
Pepper variety BELL
Marina del ___, Calif. REY
Domed dwelling IGLOO
Shaving cream additive ALOE
Get bushed TIRE
Butter-baked cod or haddock, say POORMANSLOBSTER
McMuffin ingredient EGG
Whistler’s output TUNE
Waken rudely ROUST
He "used to be the next president" GORE
Grassy area LEA
NL East city (Abbr.) ATL
Realtor’s estimate FAIRMARKETVALUE
"The King" ELVIS
Not as naughty NICER
Builder of paper nests WASP
"The Power to Surprise" automaker KIA
Cracked, in a way AJAR
___ Park, Colo. ESTES
Ranking higher than ABOVE
Eight uninterrupted hours, maybe GOODNIGHTSSLEEP
Quick to catch on APT
Word after black or photo OPS
Workbench attachment VISE
Pave anew RETAR
Source of bubbly ASTI
Fork over PAY
Michigan’s nickname GREATLAKESSTATE
Zhivago’s love LARA
Word combined with "British" in 2016 headlines EXIT
Osprey’s gripper TALON
Serpentine shape ESS
Blue Monopoly bills, now TENS
Florists’ cuttings STEMS
Wet-Nap, e.g. WIPE
Bug-eyed AGOG
Wade through mud SLOG
Postal creed word NOR
Neighbors of snares TOMTOMS
Headline like "MEN WALK ON MOON" BANNER
"What ___ is new?" ELSE
Titter on Twitter LOL
Sign of summer LEO
Rain dance, e.g. RITUAL
1974 hit whose title translates to "It Is You" ERESTU
Dr. Seuss title turtle YERTLE
Military leader found on Chinese menus TSO
That certain something AURA
25-Across ballplayer BRAVE
Bellyached GRIPED
Luke’s sister in "Star Wars" LEIA
Catchall abbr. ETC
Chosen number? FEW
___ broche (on a skewer) ALA
OR hookups IVS
Potato-filled treat KNISH
Fit for farming ARABLE
Oktoberfest containers KEGS
___ Six-Pack JOE
Forum greeting AVE
One squat, say REP
Sound from the bullpen SNORT
Thank-you for waiting TIP
Baseball or basketball statistics ASSISTS
Use Listerine, perhaps GARGLE
Where spear carriers perform OPERAS
Mammals that enjoy waterslides OTTERS
Couch potatoes’ essentials TVSETS
Minds Junior SITS
Highest of MLB’s minors AAA
Closely related AKIN
India ___ ale PALE
Bohr model depiction ATOM
Cravings YENS
Call at Wimbledon LET
Feller’s need AXE
Inked design, for short TAT
