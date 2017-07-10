Usa Today Crossword Answers July 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today July 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Mexicali munchie TACO
Lenny’s buddy on "The Simpsons" CARL
Missing, to MPs AWOL
Object of devotion IDOL
Rocker David seen in "Zoolander" BOWIE
Twilight or temperate follower ZONE
Couldn’t keep a secret TOLD
Word in political ads ELECT
Windshield wipers’ paths ARCS
Clickbait destination, briefly URL
Headgear for a stunt cyclist CRASHHELMET
Does a slow burn SEETHES
Door-destroying tool in "The Shining" AXE
Mascot at Navy games GOAT
Reacted in fright SCREAMED
Totally tuckered out SPENT
They’re dear to does STAGS
Acted the foodie ATE
Muesli morsels OATS
Prone to tremors QUAKY
Jungle movie menace LION
It’s mostly nitrogen AIR
Yield a bit BUDGE
Craig of weight loss JENNY
Free, as with a crowbar PRYLOOSE
Eternities, seemingly EONS
With 59-Across, the Chrysler Building’s style ART
Easily snapped BRITTLE
Instinctive response GUTREACTION
Appeared in print RAN
Suffix with sinus or senior ITIS
Steer identifier BRAND
Fix, as a fence MEND
Uber cost FARE
Epeeist’s attack LUNGE
See 44-Across DECO
"In that case . . ." THEN
Satirical quality EDGE
Crock-Pot concoction STEW
Shakespearean title general TITUS
Have a crush on ADORE
Wholehearted effort COLLEGETRY
In one’s golden years OLD
Concession stand cupfuls COLAS
Leaves dumbstruck AWES
Like cream sauces RICH
Spring fever symptom LETHARGY
Iggy with the hit single "Fancy" AZALEA
Soil-aerating creature WORM
In a previous life ONCE
"___ we forget . . ." LEST
Che Guevara’s topper BERET
Cyberspace dialogue CHAT
Alimony payers or payees EXES
Boxcar capacity units TONS
Chisholm Trail vehicle STAGE
Bake sale buy CAKE
Anytown, USA thoroughfare MAINSTREET
School near Windsor Castle ETON
Declare untrue DENY
Cusser’s mouthwash, once SOAP
Bluffer’s poker hand, perhaps PAIR
Brewski SUDS
Like Yogi Berra or Mark Twain QUOTABLE
Passion Sunday’s period LENT
Monotone lecturer, say BORE
Solder or weld JOIN
Don in 1956 World Series headlines LARSEN
Chip away slowly ERODE
Chocoholic’s spree BINGE
Jouster’s need LANCE
Provide funding for ENDOW
Gold from the Magi, e.g. GIFT
Arches National Park locale UTAH
Item kicked by a car buyer, once TIRE
Filthy buildup CRUD
Cranberry sauce quality TANG
MRI orderers MDS
