Usa Today Crossword Answers July 18th 2017

Clue
Solution
Workplace watchdog agcy. OSHA
Cause of writer’s cramp, often SPASM
"What a relief!" PHEW
Coumadin may prevent its formation CLOT
It comes from the heart AORTA
Move hither and yon ROVE
Big spender in Vegas HIGHROLLER
Rightmost column, maybe ONES
Weight watcher’s buy SCALE
Relax in the tub SOAK
Email folder heading SENT
Do a bakery chore KNEAD
Like an uncomfortable mattress, perhaps LUMPY
Long, arduous journeys TREKS
Puzzle parts PIECES
Bird with an olive branch DOVE
Fish tales LIES
Dwindle, as public favor ERODE
"What ___ thinking?" AMI
El Chapo, in the drug world KINGPIN
Soccer standout Hamm MIA
Pie cuts, essentially RADII
Cost of belonging DUES
Casualty in Genesis ABEL
Pollsters’ discoveries TRENDS
Changes, as puzzle clues EDITS
Davis of "Do the Right Thing" OSSIE
Puccini title heroine TOSCA
"Alternative ___" (bit of fake news) FACT
Take a tumble TRIP
Zubin of the Israel Philharmonic MEHTA
Air France hub ORLY
Shrubs and vines in a forest, e.g. UNDERBRUSH
Gorsuch of the Supreme Court NEIL
In a heap PILED
Dendrologist’s interest TREE
Measuring aid TAPE
Verb in personal ads SEEKS
Shut angrily SLAM
"Draft Dodger Rag" singer Phil OCHS
Like black ice SLICK
Hulk of wrestling HOGAN
Wheaties box adorner ATHLETE
___ Paulo, Brazil SAO
D.C. wheeler-dealers POLS
He sang of Alice ARLO
Get to second base, in a way STEAL
Seller’s profit margin MARKUP
Do well financially PROSPER
Beehive structure HONEYCOMB
Equally matched EVEN
Wild place, stereotypically WEST
Pledge paddle’s target REAR
Take-a-number supermarket section DELI
Personal manner MIEN
Tenderhearted KIND
Seamless transition SEGUE
Falco of "Nurse Jackie" EDIE
Bit of wax on a letter SEAL
Rec room missile DART
Sharif of "Doctor Zhivago" OMAR
Part of a movie trailer VIDEOCLIP
Defied the posted limit SPED
Nickelodeon’s target audience KIDS
"___ soup yet?" ISIT
All the rage INSTYLE
States confidently ASSERTS
Core-strengthening exercises SITUPS
Egyptologist’s find TOMB
Bert’s pal on "Sesame Street" ERNIE
Boorish sort CHURL
On naval maneuvers, say ATSEA
Word processing function under "Format" FONT
Carpetlayer’s calculation AREA
Run, but go nowhere IDLE
Through-the-keyhole glimpse PEEK
"Excuse me . . ." AHEM
GPS lines (Abbr.) RDS
