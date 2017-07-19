Usa Today Crossword Answers July 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today July 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Big blowout BASH
Low man at the opera BASSO
Tough guy THUG
Range significantly higher than 5-Across ALTO
Like a cold fish ALOOF
The life of Riley EASE
Boater’s knot CLOVEHITCH
Part of a quarter note STEM
On a sugar high, say HYPER
Pesky insects, informally SKEETERS
"Darn it!" RATS
Trees with split-resistant wood ELMS
Household appliance, for short VAC
Freebie with a grilled cheese sandwich SWEETPICKLE
Talk big CROW
"What’s more . . ." AND
Copy center supply TONER
Goat’s antithesis, in sports HERO
Fudgsicle holder STICK
Sound of the surf ROAR
Like xenon or radon INERT
___-mile (freight unit) TON
Something ___ (extraordinary) ELSE
Reserved part of a lot, maybe PARKINGSPOT
Took charge of LED
Melville’s sequel to "Typee" OMOO
AFB truant AWOL
Barista’s brew ESPRESSO
Diamond-studded accessory TIARA
Speakeasy’s worry RAID
Fruity topping for toast APRICOTJAM
Gape at suggestively OGLE
Get wind of LEARN
"No ___, no foul" HARM
Lifeline reader, e.g. SEER
Page of "Juno" ELLEN
Cookie in some Klondike bars OREO
"Switched-On ___" (early synthesizer record) BACH
Partner in a peace treaty ALLY
"Not so fast!" STOP
Hang, like a drone HOVER
Ebenezer’s epithet BAH
Boxing biopic of 2001 ALI
They’re often loaded SOTS
Place for a plug SOCKET
Useful OFHELP
Figure atop a midterm TESTSCORE
Can’t stomach HATE
Password creator USER
Sparkling plays on the diamond GEMS
Periods sometimes named for presidents ERAS
Give off EMIT
"A Visit From St. Nicholas" opener TWAS
Summoned, with "for" SENT
TV program-blocking device VCHIP
Bout site ARENA
Apple pie maker’s gadget CORER
Does film splicing, say EDITS
Grassy area of Dallas’ Dealey Plaza KNOLL
Car dealer’s offering LEASE
Misspoke, say ERRED
Request for a product or service WORKORDER
Pop music’s "hottest spot north of Havana" COPA
Have memorized KNOW
Proctor’s announcement TIME
"The deal’s off!" NOSALE
Mahalia Jackson’s genre GOSPEL
Fictional dog from Kansas TOTO
Currier and Ives print, for short LITHO
Cupid, to the Greeks EROS
Herb in BBQ rubs SAGE
Good amount of money PILE
Doctoral student’s exam ORAL
Just a bit open AJAR
"Still mooing," at a steakhouse RARE
Gun shop stock AMMO
Hothead’s emotion IRE
"Inside Politics" channel CNN
