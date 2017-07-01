Usa Today Crossword Answers July 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today July 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Lhasa ___ (dog breed) APSO
Shakespeare’s ___ Theatre GLOBE
Like many dorms, now COED
"See ya!" TATA
Like 1913 Liberty Head nickels, vis-a-vis 1913 Buffalo nickels RARER
No later than UPTO
Get into a difficult spot BUYTROUBLE
City near Lake Tahoe RENO
Round-the-clock ALLHOURS
Award refused by Brando OSCAR
Menlo Park monogram TAE
Play for a patsy USE
Comedy cohort of Howard and Howard FINE
Impress at an interview, say SELLONESELF
Clear of data ERASE
Ruffle the feathers of IRK
Woodwind with nearly a three-octave range OBOE
Saintly quality AURA
Red Hots or Atomic Fireballs CANDY
Put pressure on URGE
Target of some kicks SHIN
GOP part OLD
Online application, for short ETOOL
Swap identities, perhaps TRADEPLACES
Airline seat attachment TRAY
Young ___ (small fry) UNS
___ rigueur (literally) ALA
Many an October birth LIBRA
Attempts to secure TRIESFOR
Word before map or rug AREA
Website where you can do the first parts of 17-, 26- and 44-Across CRAIGSLIST
Talk like Don Corleone RASP
Per ___ (salary phrase) ANNUM
Colored part of the eye IRIS
Hobby farm denizens ANTS
Lava, prior to surfacing MAGMA
Refuse to grant DENY
Taking one’s cuts ATBAT
Abdul of pop PAULA
Fashionista’s concern STYLE
Inauguration Day event OATH
Act the bellyacher GROUSE
Boston Marathon wreath makeup LAUREL
Planets, to poets ORBS
___ Paese cheese BEL
Center of Napoleon’s palindrome ERE
Bombards with expletives CURSESOUT
Crude-producing org. OPEC
Peak near Messina ETNA
Any of Jim Morrison’s bandmates DOOR
Provoke, as to anger ROUSE
Number on a foam finger ONE
President lampooned by Chevy Chase FORD
Like a squid’s discharge INKY
Blair of "The Exorcist" LINDA
Iberian Peninsula river EBRO
Red socks, to the Red Sox LOGO
Have a hunch FEEL
London’s ___ End EAST
Essen’s region RUHR
"Summertime," e.g. ARIA
Destinations of some errant tee shots SANDTRAPS
Club in a Manilow song COPA
One on your side ALLY
Slalom paths ESSES
Important stat in Cy Young balloting ERA
Element named for a two-time Nobelist CURIUM
Tough nut to crack ENIGMA
Like much of Chicago in October 1871 AFIRE
"___ It" (1983 Cruise movie) LOSIN
Affectedly cultured ARTSY
___ Flynn Boyle of "The Practice" LARA
2015 nuke deal signatory IRAN
Drummer replaced by Starr BEST
Astronauts’ beverage TANG
Completed a stolen-base attempt, say SLID
Skype necessity, for short CAM
"Messenger" material RNA
