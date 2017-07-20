Usa Today Crossword Answers July 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today July 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Places for rubber duckies BATHS
Partner of crafts ARTS
Jogger’s source of music, perhaps IPOD
Give or take ABOUT
Bit of angling gear REEL
___ a soul (no one) NARY
Theme song from "The Quiet Man" ISLEOFINNISFREE
Turntable need NEEDLE
Part of a drum kit TOMTOM
Word after bitter or dead END
Like Sen. Sanders IND
Fernando of "The French Connection" REY
"The Big Easy" of pro golf ELS
Telegram sentence ender STOP
Prefix meaning "modern" NEO
Brandy bottle letters VSOP
Owner of an infamous cow OLEARY
Give a "big hair" look to TEASE
"Amazing!" WELLILLBEDARNED
Tom of "State Fair" EWELL
Offspring of Gaia TITANS
Skein shapes VEES
Woody Herman’s "___ Autumn" TIS
Takes measures ACTS
Suffix with lion or baron ESS
Unit symbolized by an omega OHM
"___ Hate Me" (Spike Lee movie) SHE
Rogue computer of sci-fi HAL
Went underground, in a way HIDOUT
Let out a sigh, say EXHALE
Where to find Eggo waffles FROZENFOODAISLE
River through Catalonia EBRO
Prince Harry’s alma mater ETON
Grow like ivy CREEP
Went kaput DIED
Act the epicure DINE
Gridder-turned-actor Bradshaw TERRY
LBJ part BAINES
Roll call notation ABSENT
"Holy" city TOLEDO
Many-___ (multicolored) HUED
Popular vodka brand, for short STOLI
"Exodus" hero ___ Ben Canaan ARI
Monopoly deed figure RENT
Sax type played by Clinton TENOR
"Ghostbusters" gunk SLIME
Useful data, briefly INFO
Cheese at pizza parlors PARMESAN
Forty-niner’s pay dirt ORE
Just for Men offering DYE
Herb with a licoricelike flavor FENNEL
Sloppy digs STY
Started a hand DEALT
Finish second, perhaps LOSE
Floored it SPED
Quinnipiac surveys POLLS
Eris’ path ORBIT
Vice ___ VERSA
Diminutive in rappers’ names LIL
Elusive Himalayans YETIS
Beachgoer’s acquisition TAN
"___ Only Just Begun" (Carpenters hit) WEVE
Merino mothers EWES
Where a sailboat may run aground LEESHORE
___ off (wrote hurriedly) DASHED
Beer following a shot CHASER
Harder to believe, as tales go TALLER
Nodding off, maybe SLEEPY
Flattery in verse ODE
Perfected, as a skill HONED
Civilian garb MUFTI
Right on the money EXACT
Name in polo shirts IZOD
Any of the Simpsons TOON
Add to the staff HIRE
Put coins into, as a meter FED
Result of a sac fly RBI
Number on a driver ONE
