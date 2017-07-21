Usa Today Crossword Answers July 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today July 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Starbucks offering MOCHA
Fixes, as an election RIGS
The Great Lakes’ ___ Locks SOO
From Mars, perhaps ALIEN
Billy bookcase brand IKEA
Wall support STUD
"Peace Train" singer CATSTEVENS
Part of an analog watch HAND
Weedy vacant lot, e.g. EYESORE
Suspicious way to look ASKANCE
"Picked" complaints NITS
Drive-thru window pickup ORDER
Strand at a ski chalet, say SNOWIN
Myopia-correcting surgery LASIK
Name in cameras and copiers CANON
First daughter ___ Baines Johnson LUCI
Polo of "The Fosters" TERI
Pies, in slapstick AMMO
Word that can precede the first parts of 16- and 61-Across and 15- and 28-Down TIGER
Like a season-ticket-holding fan, perhaps AVID
Hoops Hall of Famer Willis REED
Witty sorts WAGS
Form an alliance UNITE
Don’t hog SHARE
Places for electronic bracelets ANKLES
Corn Belt city OMAHA
Ticklish area, for many RIBS
Observatory that’s home to the Hale Telescope PALOMAR
Picks up the scent of, say DETECTS
"Aqualung" band Jethro ___ TULL
Ernestine player on "Laugh-In" LILYTOMLIN
Sedgwick of Warhol movies EDIE
Bieber, to "Beliebers" IDOL
Michelangelo’s only signed work PIETA
Room with a La-Z-Boy, perhaps DEN
Archer in an overture title TELL
Urban ballgame site STOOP
Knight’s club MACE
Big name in skin care OLAY
Name in a footnote CITE
Gasoline brand with toy trucks HESS
Late justice Scalia ANTONIN
Bit of hardware for Rosie RIVET
Prez on 1970s silver dollars IKE
Rowlands of "Gloria" GENA
Bratty talk SASS
Place to sell hot dogs STAND
One-eighth of a cup OUNCE
More off-the-wall ODDER
Reality show for aspiring entrepreneurs SHARKTANK
The Auld Sod, in poetry ERIN
Carp in backyard ponds KOI
Cleanup hitter, typically SLUGGER
Capone facial feature SCAR
Rat out NAME
Tab-grabber’s words ONME
Marine science center near Martha’s Vineyard WOODSHOLE
Passes with flying colors ACES
Title for the Kinks’ Ray Davies SIR
"Pants on fire" sort LIAR
Dr. ___ (Austin Powers foe) EVIL
Bar mitzvah, e.g. RITE
Fateful day in old Rome IDES
Pan Am rival of old TWA
Clears, as a drain UNSTOPS
Spotlight hog HAM
Be an accomplice to ABET
Selected, with "for" OPTED
Bea Arthur TV role MAUDE
Risking everything, in poker ALLIN
Pastoral poem IDYLL
Touched the tarmac ALIT
Lyft offering RIDE
Cast out EMIT
Goldfish in "Pinocchio" CLEO
Puente, the "Mambo King" TITO
End, as a losing streak SNAP
"u r funny!" LOL
VIDEO