Usa Today Crossword Answers July 22nd 2017

Clue
Solution
Can’t tolerate HATES
Self-satisfied SMUG
Dennis the Menace’s dog RUFF
Let up, as a storm ABATE
Hors d’oeuvre spread PATE
Electronically scored Olympics event EPEE
Mercury or gallium METALLICELEMENT
Balboa’s creator STALLONE
Batting coach’s concern STANCE
Exchanges vows with WEDS
Bay of Fundy phenomena TIDES
Log splitter’s hammer SLEDGE
Land bordering the Caspian Sea IRAN
"Gay" city in a Porter song PAREE
Components of many board games DICE
Letters on a chit IOU
Warren Buffett and others ECONOMICEXPERTS
Horror director Craven WES
Gossip column couple ITEM
Howling mad IRATE
Groening who created "The Simpsons" MATT
Mouse-controlled image CURSOR
Viking artifact, e.g. RELIC
Guesstimate phrase ORSO
Comes into play ARISES
Ungrammatical words of denial ITAINTSO
Aircraft and pharmaceuticals, to the U.S. DOMESTICEXPORTS
Outdoor fish market’s attribute ODOR
Chain whose product names may include umlauts IKEA
Ryan of "Barry Lyndon" ONEAL
Loch in tabloids NESS
Foxx of "Sanford and Son" REDD
Make sure of SEETO
Showoffs on stage HAMS
Be a wheelman for, say ABET
Brit’s "Bye!" TATA
List-ending abbr. ETAL
Unload, in a way SELL
Book title’s place SPINE
Sprayed in self-defense MACED
All-purpose vehicle, briefly UTE
Some toothpastes GELS
Stick around REMAIN
Turn topsy-turvy UPEND
Dealer in hot property FENCE
Wines and dines FETES
Rob of "Parks and Recreation" LOWE
Singer James who was portrayed by Beyonce ETTA
Command to a junkyard dog SICEM
Eject, like a volcano SPEW
Textile from Chantilly LACE
Bow-toting god EROS
Part of a Cub Scout pack DEN
Nat ___Wild (cable channel) GEO
Secretary of State Tillerson REX
"Me too!" DITTO
Center ___ (hockey rink area, and a hint to this puzzle’s theme) ICE
Some portfolio holdings, briefly IRAS
Preminger who directed "Exodus" OTTO
Geek Squad caller USER
Sch. near Harvard MIT
More, on a score PIU
Be human, so they say ERR
Ebenezer Scrooge and Scrooge McDuck MISERS
Killer serves ACES
Urge with flattery COAX
Hazardous household gas RADON
Chip away at ERODE
Oscar night rides LIMOS
Reduced to bits, as potatoes RICED
Suffix with home or bed STEAD
Tend to the batter STIR
Wall St. debuts IPOS
Poor dog’s share, in rhyme NONE
Gum or rubber TREE
Color commentator’s tidbit STAT
1993 peace accords city OSLO
Outlaw Clanton IKE
