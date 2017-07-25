Usa Today Crossword Answers July 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today July 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Inaugural ball, e.g. GALA
Champs-Elysees eateries CAFES
Furtive attention-getter PSST
Symbol for an app ICON
Whom Rep. Keith Ellison worships ALLAH
When Romeo meets Juliet ACTI
Angry blog post RANT
"We tried everything" NOUSE
Hyde Park carriage PRAM
Not so demanding, as a workload LIGHTDUTY
"Baloney!" MYEYE
Fall off, as support ERODE
In the buff BARE
Old MacDonald, e.g. FARMER
Capitol feature ROTUNDA
Greeted the day AROSE
Biblical shepherd ABEL
Be a partner to Rocky, say SPAR
"___ big to fail" TOO
IRS mileage allowance, e.g. SETRATE
Feminist DiFranco ANI
Car radio button AMFM
Common mirror shape OVAL
Puccini title character TOSCA
Atoll features LAGOONS
Sculptor’s tool CHISEL
Backdrop for many ski chalets ALPS
Slow-moving creature SNAIL
Hallmark buys CARDS
Random inspection SPOTCHECK
Import with a four-ring logo AUDI
Born yesterday, so to speak NAIVE
President Chaim Weizmann was on its first flight ELAL
Small-but-loud songbird WREN
On the trail of AFTER
Classroom helper AIDE
Was a fink SANG
Skin treatments at spas PEELS
Subdue at a riot, perhaps TASE
Many a Little Leaguer, now GIRL
Berry plugged as a superfood ACAI
Like par-5 holes LONG
Pregame songs ANTHEMS
Telling it like it is CANDOR
A way to read or wonder ALOUD
Instrument in much Jethro Tull music FLUTE
"Piece of cake!" EASY
Word in a whaler’s cry SHE
Scroll material of old PAPYRUS
Grid play featuring a short toss SCREENPASS
Don’t dash off STAY
iPhone display TIME
Ancestry.com diagrams TREES
Yoga accessory MAT
Fabric purchase BOLT
Like a crash-causing PC error FATAL
Pizzeria allure AROMA
Place for an urban veggie patch ROOFGARDEN
Not imagined REAL
Hustle or hornpipe DANCE
Sans-serif Windows typeface ARIAL
Off-road rides, briefly ATVS
"Training" garment BRA
Ages upon ages EONS
Set of moral standards ETHIC
PVC baseboard, e.g. MOLDING
Homeowner’s alternative to gas OILHEAT
Word after black or covert OPS
Supplies a buffet for, say CATERS
Ill will SPITE
Many a book club selection NOVEL
Cornfield cries CAWS
Intangible quality AURA
Two-palms-down signal SAFE
"On the Waterfront" director Kazan ELIA
Dirty rotten scoundrels CADS
Swiss painter of "Around the Fish" KLEE
Midafternoon break NAP
