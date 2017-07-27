Usa Today Crossword Answers July 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today July 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Seize forcibly WREST
Entry after "Bats" on a baseball card LEFT
X’s on frat houses CHIS
Before curfew EARLY
Golden-___ (senior) AGER
Put to the grindstone HONE
Home plate umpire’s concern STRIKEZONE
Many a Club Med locale ISLE
Prefix with byte or hertz TERA
Pinched pennies SKIMPED
Feature of a viol, but not most violins FRET
Kennel call ARF
Mars, Venus or Jupiter DEITY
Butler, to Gable ROLE
Overrun, as vermin INFEST
No longer mint USED
___ Bread (bakery-cafe chain) PANERA
Shoemaker’s tool AWL
Abbr. near an audio input MIC
Word that can precede the first parts of 17- and 60-Across and 11- and 25-Down GENERAL
Elder, the first African-American to play the Masters LEE
Adoptee from a shelter PET
Does more than talk about ACTSON
Village Voice bestowal OBIE
Salon supplies RINSES
Societal goofball NERD
"Nothing ___!" ("Forget it!") DOING
Pothook shape ESS
Tacks on ADDS
Protects, as in a museum ENCASES
Fastball, slangily HEAT
Site of a shipwreck, perhaps REEF
Sam’s Choice, to Walmart STOREBRAND
"Pretty please?" MAYI
In need of liniment SORE
Paramecium’s propellers CILIA
Haley who wrote "Roots" ALEX
Page with viewpoints OPED
Act the shopaholic SPEND
Craven who directed "Scream" movies WES
Mob turncoat RAT
Drop an easy one ERR
Opened, as with a box cutter SLITTED
Day care enrollee TYKE
Talent agent "Swifty" LAZAR
Braggart’s trait EGO
Marshy areas FENS
Boers’ migration TREK
Clock tower sounds CHIMES
Furniture unit with safety rails HOSPITALBED
Fjord, for example INLET
Like a fleabag hotel SEEDY
Baseball’s dead-ball ___ ERA
Best imaginable IDEAL
Dowdy sort FRUMP
Riveter painted by Rockwell ROSIE
Device on an automatic door ELECTRICEYE
Diplomatic skill FINESSE
Adopted son of Claudius NERO
Drescher of "The Nanny" FRAN
Neighbors of delts PECS
"I’m in" indicator ANTE
Off-the-wall WEIRD
City on the Aire LEEDS
Jets and Sharks of moviedom GANGS
Abroad, perhaps ONATRIP
Up the proverbial creek INAFIX
Stuffed ___ (Jewish dish) DERMA
Hoopster who starred in "Kazaam" ONEAL
Reduce to confetti SHRED
Grant an audience to SEE
"Put a tiger in your tank!" brand ESSO
Telegraphic punctuation STOP
The basics ABCS
Source of slag ORE
Part of IPA ALE
"Henry and June" diarist NIN
Word after NASCAR or deadbeat DAD
