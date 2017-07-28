Usa Today Crossword Answers July 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today July 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Laureate’s creation POEM
"Battling Bella" of women’s rights ABZUG
Concerning, on a memo ASTO
Auto pioneer Ransom Eli ___ OLDS
Sergio of spaghetti Westerns LEONE
Agt. under Hoover GMAN
Negotiations leeway WIGGLEROOM
Dash or derby RACE
Last-minute shopping time EVE
Domain of the Muses ARTS
Processes, as ore SMELTS
"___, insist, persist, enlist" (Hillary slogan) RESIST
Alloy containing carbon STEEL
Arnaz who sang "Babalu" DESI
Wi-Fi access area HOTSPOT
Bike common in Bermuda MOPED
Haunted house sounds MOANS
Satirical Schumer AMY
Solo often sung in Italian ARIA
Extra, and a word that can precede the last parts of 17- and 59-Across and 11- and 34-Down SPARE
Boring sort DRIP
Shining expanse of song SEA
___ cuisine (gourmet fare) HAUTE
Affect emotionally GETTO
Word before car or album CONCEPT
Lord’s lackey SERF
Skate park stunt OLLIE
eBay customer’s option PAYPAL
Defiant reply to an order MAKEME
Per unit, informally APOP
Steamed state IRE
"So that’s it" ISEE
"Bruce" to "Caitlyn," notably NAMECHANGE
Sandy islands CAYS
It’s sold in bolts CLOTH
Tuxedo shirt fastener STUD
Basilica recess APSE
Slackens off EASES
Clod choppers HOES
Lack during a blackout POWER
Place for a pimiento OLIVE
Cube’s dozen EDGES
Wonton soup additive, maybe MSG
Some iPhone notifications ALERTS
Blyleven in Cooperstown BERT
Chaotic scenes ZOOS
Card game with an Angry Birds version UNO
Ring adornment, perhaps GEMSTONE
Reaches a consensus AGREES
Cameo role SMALLPART
Social finesse TACT
Bills picturing the Great Seal ONES
Did high-tech surgery on LASED
Team with a skyline in its logo METS
Product of the imagination IDEA
Isn’t piggish SHARES
Ascribe, as blame IMPUTE
Edit out OMIT
Keyboard slipup TYPO
Like "el," in Sp. MASC
1912 answer to the Hydrox OREO
They activate hammers when pressed PIANOKEYS
Bit in a stable diet OAT
Great wisdom SAPIENCE
Stare down, say DEFY
Captain’s post HELM
Sales report visual GRAPH
John of "Fawlty Towers" CLEESE
Eocene and Miocene, for two EPOCHS
Bean in a burrito PINTO
Wage a war of words ARGUE
British city where The Who recorded a live album LEEDS
Mineral in thin layers MICA
Letters of urgency ASAP
Tori with eight Grammy nominations AMOS
Pal of a Disney dragon PETE
Cookbook phrase ALA
Chimney residue ASH
VIDEO