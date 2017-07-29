Usa Today Crossword Answers July 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today July 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Doll’s word MAMA
Paisley of country music BRAD
Committee head, briefly CHAIR
Mineral abundant in spinach IRON
Left-leaning GOPer, informally RINO
Maker of cars and generators HONDA
Subject of a presidential address STATEOFTHEUNION
Boggy area FEN
Tunneling pest MOLE
"My Michael" author Oz AMOS
Cork’s land (Abbr.) IRE
Mike and ___ (candy brand) IKE
Fish-catching raptors OSPREYS
Alpine resort area TYROL
Preserves, as pork SALTS
1773 Boston Harbor jetsam TEA
Rome’s ___ Veneto VIA
Charlotte of "The Facts of Life" RAE
Command after "Sit!" STAY
Some interest-bearing issues TREASURYNOTES
Worth a D, say POOR
Something to do in 28-Across SKI
Expected in DUE
It may be inflated or bruised EGO
City on the Aire LEEDS
Foolish sorts TWITS
Supporters of the arts PATRONS
Sherman’s "hell" WAR
Bottom-line figure NET
Stock exchange membership SEAT
Verdi debut of 1871 AIDA
Crime lab evidence, briefly DNA
Big chunk of the U.S. budget DEFENSESPENDING
Cropped up AROSE
One of AA’s 12 STEP
Canal of song ERIE
Divulged, as a secret BARED
Put on YouTube, say POST
Part of a jazz combo BASS
Societal "square peg" MISFIT
Place for an angioplasty ARTERY
Whiny sort MOANER
Aphid-milking bug ANT
Babbling waterway BROOK
Springfield and AK-47 RIFLES
Pre-deal payment ANTE
Homer Simpson outburst DOH
Easy marks CHUMPS
Word before guard or roll HONOR
Liqueur similar to sambuca ANISETTE
Chapel vow IDO
Was in charge of RAN
Clarke of "Game of Thrones" EMILIA
London area where cockney is spoken EASTEND
Big name in skin care OLAY
Thumbs-up votes YEAS
"___ when!" (pourer’s request) SAY
No longer hung up on OVER
Right Guard competitor ARRID
Ayes and 26-Down ASSENTS
Hasenpfeffer or burgoo STEW
Garb for Galba TOGA
Cheers on ROOTSFOR
Strings at luaus UKES
Defeated a la Usain Bolt OUTRAN
What an energy drink might give you PEP
Fronted, as cash LOANED
Makes off with SWIPES
One of the Gandhis INDIRA
King vs. Riggs game TENNIS
Chisholm Trail vehicles STAGES
Pee Wee in Cooperstown REESE
Well-versed ADEPT
Memo-starting phrase ASTO
Bit of hair gel DAB
Baseball’s live-ball ___ ERA
Kreskin’s gift, supposedly ESP
Coming-out party honoree, for short DEB
