Usa Today Crossword Answers July 2nd 2017

Clue
Solution
Wet behind the ears NAIVE
Scopes Trial org. ACLU
Coin-in-a-fountain sound PLOP
Yearly journey for Earth ORBIT
Hits the road GOES
Pan’s opposite RAVE
"Commander in Chief" star GEENADAVIS
Exec’s "Now!" ASAP
Fill to the gills SATE
Get mileage from USE
Runner-up to Maris in 1961 MANTLE
Himalayan sources of butter YAKS
Poster holder TACK
2013 Heisman Trophy winner JAMEISWINSTON
Opportunities, figuratively DOORS
Prop for Mr. Peanut CANE
"Odds ___ . . ." ARE
Device on which an Apple Pencil may be used IPAD
Bullwinkle, for one MOOSE
Squandered, as a lead BLEW
Thing to confess SIN
Part of a witch costume, perhaps WART
Divvy up ALLOT
"Dr. Livingstone, I presume?" speaker HENRYMSTANLEY
Pesky kid in "Blondie" ELMO
Bowery denizens, before gentrification SOTS
Waters in Exodus REDSEA
___ moment (epiphany) AHA
Email folder heading SENT
Word before poll or interview EXIT
Leader of rock’s Detroit Wheels MITCHRYDER
1.1-ounce iPod NANO
People of Peru’s Sacred Valley INCA
Pageant entrant’s asset POISE
Red sky, to some OMEN
In a bit, to bards ANON
Showing no fear GUTSY
Yuletide drinks NOGS
___ 51 (secretive site) AREA
"A likely story!" IBET
Napa Valley sight VINEYARD
Greek vowel resembling an English consonant ETA
Andre who won all four tennis majors AGASSI
Place for a marina COVE
Common wear at a Jimmy Buffett concert LEI
Ship sunk in 1898 USSMAINE
Halloween deeds PRANKS
In the proverbial cellar LAST
POTUS office shape OVAL
Toon skunk Le Pew PEPE
John Wayne moniker DUKE
Reason to use Retin-A ACNE
Pro-___ (some tourneys) AMS
First word of "Jabberwocky" TWAS
Big name in crafts and fabrics JOANN
Adams who draws "Dilbert" SCOTT
Count, as votes TALLY
Nabisco’s answer to the Hydrox OREO
Salamander that metamorphoses NEWT
Spread gossip DISH
Aunt Bee’s charge OPIE
Musical based on the songs of ABBA MAMMAMIA
Words of approximation ORSO
Alternative to "Gesundheit!" BLESSYOU
See 46-Down WYLE
PC key near Shift ALT
Virginia suburb of Washington, D.C. RESTON
Anti-sub weapon, slangily ASHCAN
With 41-Down, "ER" star NOAH
"Splitsville, USA," once RENO
Proctored event EXAM
Patronize Spago, say DINE
Record label for Cream ATCO
Cut and paste, say EDIT
Pursuer of Capone NESS
Deuce topper TREY
Setting for TV’s "Newhart" INN
Shoulder-fired weapon, for short RPG
