Usa Today Crossword Answers July 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today July 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Moore of the Brat Pack DEMI
Falls, as into an easy chair PLOPS
Zero-star fare SLOP
City in Camus’ "The Plague" ORAN
___ noodles (economical fare) RAMEN
Worked like Rumpelstiltskin WOVE
Needs no tailoring FITS
___ ware (Japanese porcelain) IMARI
Utopian setting EDEN
Red-carpet affair FETE
Huck Finn’s creator MARKTWAIN
"That’s a riot!" HAHA
Candidate for rehab, perhaps USER
Feature of most weekday crosswords THEME
Unaccounted-for period GAP
"Gesundheit!" equivalent SALUD
Like sashimi RAW
"Phooey!" DRAT
Bring into harmony ATTUNE
Comics bark ARF
Writings of the first parts of 21- and 53-Across and 3- and 31-Down GOSPELS
Family tree members KIN
On a flash drive, say STORED
Palm that produces "superfood" berries ACAI
Many millennia EON
Puts the whammy on HEXES
Alternative to "dude" or "dawg" BRO
Feather-filled, like a pillow DOWNY
Extinct bird of Mauritius DODO
Quicken Loans offering, for short REFI
First president in the White House JOHNADAMS
Spare tire, so to speak FLAB
Make mockery of JAPE
Mariinsky Ballet, as it’s known internationally KIROV
Home to Gilligan ISLE
Start of a patent IDEA
Be a brat ACTUP
Revolver innovator Samuel COLT
Relax, as rules BEND
"The X-Files" agent Monica REYES
New Ager with some Gaelic lyrics ENYA
Tip, as one’s hat DOFF
Lake where Perry prevailed ERIE
"Lost" actor MATTHEWFOX
Jeans measurement INSEAM
Louis who sang "Sing, Sing, Sing" PRIMA
Ogden Nash’s priest LAMA
Bradley, the "GI’s General" OMAR
Snap out of a funk PERKUP
Peevish states SNITS
Bombard with four-letter words SWEARAT
Napoleon victory site of 1796 LODI
Bake-off need OVEN
Confident solver’s implement PEN
Where the Jets and Sharks clashed WESTSIDE
Puts off, as a decision HEDGESON
Dumpster filler TRASH
Bret who wrote of Poker Flat HARTE
Fuel for some 12-Downs GAS
For face value, as a stock ATPAR
"Legally Blonde" actor LUKEWILSON
Grant’s side UNION
McLain, MLB’s last 30-game winner DENNY
Thing to spare, in a saying ROD
___ broche (on a skewer) ALA
___-friendly ("green") ECO
Conan O’Brien or Prince Harry REDHEAD
Woman’s laced vest BODICE
"Dilbert" setting OFFICE
Senegal’s capital DAKAR
Responds to an Evite RSVPS
Gem in Chinese carvings JADE
Start the bidding OPEN
Pseudo-cultured ARTY
Pouty look MOUE
Israel, to the U.S. ALLY
VCR format that lost out to VHS BETA
Sloop’s foresail JIB
VIDEO