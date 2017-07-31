Usa Today Crossword Answers July 31st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today July 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Many a stroller rider BABY
Cause of careless mistakes HASTE
Hunter’s garb, briefly CAMO
Storybook brute OGRE
He sang of Levon ELTON
Like a die-hard fan AVID
Do some seasonal mall work WRAP
Way to sing or tag ALONG
Toddler’s taboo NONO
Aromatic neckwear LEI
Hippie-era slogan FLOWERPOWER
Mailed off SENTOUT
Item served in 49-Down ALE
Act the malcontent CARP
Collapses GIVESWAY
"Gilligan’s Island" shipwreck cause STORM
Made a poor estimate, say ERRED
In the manner of ALA
Pair’s possessive OURS
Pirelli pattern TREAD
"No more of that!" STOP
Paternity test evidence DNA
Turns on the waterworks CRIES
"Alternative ___" (falsehoods) FACTS
Source of sodium for livestock SALTLICK
Punish with a cat-o’-nine-tails LASH
Plymouth Rock female HEN
Mad scientist’s creation MONSTER
Plumber’s connector PIPEFITTING
Versifier’s tribute ODE
Company with a food delivery mobile app UBER
Anchor Sawyer DIANE
Mattress size option TWIN
Still-buggy software version BETA
Two-word conjunction ANDOR
Namdhari, to Sikhism SECT
Feature of the items in the first parts of 21- and 49-Across and 3- and 29-Down STEM
Lovable ones DEARS
Word with graphic or lively ARTS
Consomme orders BOWLS
Match grammatically AGREE
Reef-building creature with a grooved surface BRAINCORAL
Slangy "Sure!" YEP
Mend fully, as a wound HEALUP
Distribute in shares ALLOT
Stash overhead, say STOW
Signal to leave a message TONE
Like some fancy invitations ENGRAVED
Campers’ craft CANOES
State with conviction AVOW
Lode locale MINE
Reason to hold one’s nose ODOR
Printable page at irs.gov FORM
Said "no contest," say PLED
Waterproofs, as a road TARS
Like moussaka or baklava GREEK
Some portfolio holdings, for short IRAS
Sentry’s post WATCHTOWER
Gobs ALOT
Pound sounds YAPS
Replaces, as an outfield SODS
Common melt ingredient TUNA
Cartman’s first name, on "South Park" ERIC
Island where the limbo originated TRINIDAD
Bratty outburst SASS
Symbol before a time signature CLEF
One of a vampire’s pair FANG
First zodiac symbol THERAM
Ones unlikely to attend mixers LONERS
Carrier of a fake ID, often MINOR
Sovereign’s proclamation EDICT
Patronizes Airbnb RENTS
Homes to many dart teams PUBS
Doubter’s rejoinder IBET
Rose, MLB’s last player-manager PETE
Tuning fork part TINE
"I did it!" TADA
Bag-checking org. TSA
