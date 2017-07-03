Usa Today Crossword Answers July 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today July 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Egg farm flock HENS
Campaigner’s blunder GAFFE
"Match Game" host Baldwin ALEC
Zillions ALOT
Thumb one’s nose at SCORN
Slap with a summons CITE
Is concerned GIVESAHOOT
Skin So Soft maker AVON
"Missile Command" game company ATARI
"You and who ___?" ELSE
Door ding, e.g. DENT
Zeroes out RESETS
New York’s East River, technically STRAIT
Hazmat-monitoring org. OSHA
Acts the bootlicker FAWNS
5-Down agents, e.g. FEDS
Render unreadable, in a way ENCODE
Seeming eternity EON
Post-op stop, for short ICU
Suffer humiliation EATCROW
Hindrance to teamwork, perhaps EGO
Tommy John surgery site ARM
Sprung up ARISEN
Stash overhead STOW
Crest containers TUBES
Mincemeat ingredient, perhaps SUET
Take an axe to CLEAVE
Chaplinesque figures TRAMPS
Kunis of "Ted" MILA
Give a deep massage to ROLF
Nonreactive, as helium INERT
Touch upon ABUT
Whisper sweet nothings BILLANDCOO
Common lab animals MICE
25-Across terminus, often OCEAN
Optimist’s declaration ICAN
Seeks directions, say ASKS
Listings on Monopoly deeds RENTS
It may be assumed or dropped NAME
Viking of the comics HAGAR
A-listers ELITE
Stars that flare up, then fade NOVAS
Systems in man caves STEREOS
Govt. property org. GSA
Post-Pilates feeling, perhaps ACHE
Makes a monkey of FOOLS
"Punkin" covering, in poetry FROST
Maze word ENTER
Place name from which "Cajun" comes ACADIA
Many a message from Trump LIVETWEET
George Orwell’s alma mater ETON
Coin many suggest phasing out CENT
Goes unused SITS
Wind ___ (pilot’s problem) SHEAR
Not nearly as many as 14-Across AFEW
___-G suit ANTI
Like a scratched space shot NOGO
Word before cone or crab SNOW
Abarth automaker FIAT
Lampshade shade ECRU
Stupid sort DUMBCLUCK
Dupes in inboxes CCS
Tram loads ORES
Fave food for Homer Simpson DONUT
Allay, as fears EASE
Movie star’s double STANDIN
Makes ecstatic ELATES
The Auld Sod, poetically ERIN
Shaded recess ARBOR
Any of Mel Blanc’s many VOICE
Sitcom with a famous "outing" ELLEN
Vail or Aspen, to a skier MECCA
Celebrity tourney, perhaps PROAM
Early weapon material STONE
Bear with a too-soft bed MAMA
Bird mummified by Egyptians IBIS
No longer fizzy FLAT
Q&A part ANS
