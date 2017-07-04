Usa Today Crossword Answers July 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today July 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Kleenex layers PLIES
"Hunger Games" field of battle ARENA
Depress, with "out" BUM
Aesopian finale MORAL
Participants in soft-drink "wars" COLAS
Game with colorful cards UNO
Prison that never changes? STATICCLINK
Mrs. Andy Capp FLO
Filly, in time MARE
Morley of "60 Minutes" SAFER
Biopic about Ritchie Valens LABAMBA
Put into solitary, say ISOLATE
JPEG and GIF files, e.g. IMAGES
Like physicals, for many ANNUAL
Redcap or skycap, at times TOTER
Succeed big-time ACEIT
"___ Buttermilk Sky" OLE
"Draft Dodger Rag" singer Phil OCHS
Quidditch, to Harry Potter SPORT
Origami bird SWAN
"___ too shabby!" NOT
Pitch the first inning START
Bronze medalist’s place THIRD
Favorable trend on Wall Street UPTURN
Pearl Jam’s genre GRUNGE
Natural, as lighting AMBIENT
Moved stealthily SLINKED
Song of lament DIRGE
Marshmallow chick or bunny PEEP
"Aladdin" prince ALI
Commotion at a precinct house? POLICESTINK
Parker or Cross PEN
Papal bull, e.g. EDICT
Davis of "Jungle Fever" OSSIE
"For shame!" TSK
Needs a bath badly REEKS
Dressed to kill NATTY
Downing Street VIPs PMS
Sotheby’s offering LOT
Portfolio holding, for short IRA
"Have some" EAT
A dress size smaller, maybe SLIMMER
Capital on the Gulf of Guinea ACCRA
Superman, to Reeve or Reeves ROLE
Y-sporting collegian ELI
A Bobbsey twin NAN
Invites to dinner, say ASKSOUT
Bovine flirtation? BUFFALOWINK
Lacking a tenant UNLET
Bond player after Connery MOORE
Street fleet CABS
In the style of ALA
Discovered by chance LITON
BP merger partner AMOCO
Where a rubber duck might ice skate? BATHTUBRINK
". . . and children of all ___!" AGES
Like krypton or radon INERT
Fit of pique SNIT
Variety of squash ACORN
In pieces APART
Fast-food menu option LARGE
Wrapped up ENDED
Sci-fi phaser setting STUN
Treat like a pariah SHUN
Harder to climb, perhaps STEEPER
Stumbles over TRIPSON
"Animal Farm" animal PIG
Series with Lea Michele GLEE
Modify to fit ADAPT
Fitbit calculation MILES
Some splinter groups SECTS
Miner’s or guitarist’s need PICK
"___ to Joy" ODE
Alibi, perhaps LIE
Screeners at JFK TSA
Adherent’s suffix IST
Issue that one may 49-Down NIT
Cryptographer’s aid KEY
