Usa Today Crossword Answers July 7th 2017

Clue
Solution
Secure again RELOCK
Hiker’s route PATH
Two-timing sort CAD
Keys with 15 Grammys ALICIA
"You Are My Destiny" singer Paul ANKA
Be shy, in a way OWE
Letter carriers’ organization POSTALUNION
Risky way to eat pork RAW
"The Librarians" channel TNT
Baseball’s dead-ball ___ ERA
One told to "git along," in song DOGIE
Gas company, say PUBLICUTILITY
___-loading (pre-marathon prep) CARBO
What’s position, to Abbott and Costello SECOND
Point the right way ORIENT
Musketeers’ motto word ALL
One of two needed to strike a coin DIE
Part of a finished basement, perhaps RECROOM
"Open sesame!" speaker ALIBABA
Dunsinane Hill denial NAE
London’s ___ Gardens KEW
Is in need of a nasal strip SNORES
Place to surf THENET
Like marbled meat FATTY
Orange jumpsuit, maybe PRISONUNIFORM
Horn-honking Marx HARPO
"Didn’t need to know that!" TMI
Big galoot OAF
Fingerprinting need INK
"Primary residence" is a subcategory of this PROPERTYUSE
Factor in golf club selection LIE
Cowardly Lion player LAHR
Cut one’s choppers TEETHE
Word with bitter or dead END
Pies, in slapstick scenes AMMO
Chopped up, as potatoes HASHED
Totally absorbed RAPT
Musk of SpaceX ELON
Often-discounted cost LISTPRICE
Mo. for picking apples OCT
Org. headed by Bush 41 CIA
Superman’s birth name KALEL
It’ll cure what ails you PANACEA
DiFranco of folk rock ANI
"Thrilla in Manila" result, for short TKO
Submit, as homework HANDIN
Welsh ___ (dog breed) CORGI
Hang around for AWAIT
"Winner" in a 1948 headline DEWEY
"Topaz" author Leon URIS
So last year OLD
Lyft competitor UBER
Chaz (nee Chastity) BONO
Sch. publishing the Daily Bruin UCLA
Payments at some booths TOLLS
Ethanol source CORN
Part of BART AREA
Batting cage coin TOKEN
The Big Green of college sports DARTMOUTH
"A likely story!" IBET
"Piece of cake!" EASY
Bistro chalkboard list, perhaps MENU
What FAQs offer INFO
Porcine tusker BOAR
Declared for the NFL draft, say WENTPRO
1/6 fl. oz. TSP
Blatant promotion HOOPLA
Game-stopping call TIME
Suffix with audio or biblio PHILE
Slapped the cuffs on RANIN
Ticked off IRKED
Colin of "The King’s Speech" FIRTH
Netman who wrote "Days of Grace" ASHE
Insert coins into, as a meter FEED
Door-busting tool RAM
Unit represented by omega OHM
Drink with a scone TEA
"I’m game" YES
