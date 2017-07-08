Usa Today Crossword Answers July 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today July 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Bailiff’s workplace COURT
MacArthur trademark PIPE
Laurel of "Babes in Toyland" STAN
Totally befuddled ATSEA
Gumbo thickener ROUX
The Caspian Sea, as often classified LAKE
A1, for one STEAKSAUCE
River of Zaragoza EBRO
Pick on mercilessly TORMENT
Organizational level ECHELON
Stable fare OATS
Ceramists’ equipment OVENS
Holed up HIDING
Jewish campus group HILLEL
Speak like Cicero ORATE
Sharpened, as skills HONED
Unanswered questions IFS
Kegler’s targets PINS
Word that can precede the first parts of 17- and 60-Across and 11- and 28-Down ROUND
Lose one’s cool SNAP
Key above the tilde ESC
G.I. Joe and Ken DOLLS
St. Peter’s Basilica sculpture PIETA
Shortened to fit, say EDITED
Sardine factory worker CANNER
Less dicey SAFER
Letters of urgency ASAP
Open, as a gate UNLATCH
Dry white wine CHABLIS
Unstable subatomic particle PION
Brewers great in Cooperstown ROBINYOUNT
College since 1440 ETON
"In your dreams!" ASIF
Name in lightweight metals ALCOA
___ avis (unusual sort) RARA
Bigfoot’s Tibetan cousin YETI
Medical blockage reliever STENT
Part of a movie’s credits CAST
Director Preminger OTTO
Manual reader, often USER
Dress down, with "out" REAM
Sign on a tray of samples TAKEONE
Jet engine maker ___ & Whitney PRATT
Debtor’s letters IOU
Purple-brown hue PUCE
One in a high 21-Across, for short EXEC
LP holder SLEEVE
Much dining-hall laundry TABLELINEN
Rubber Capital of the World AKRON
Flashy signs NEONS
Unexpected hangup SNAG
Arm bar, e.g. HOLD
Ought to have, informally SHOULDA
Crosby’s "Road" partner HOPE
Tennessee’s state flower IRIS
Place to cut a rug, so to speak DANCEFLOOR
FWIW part ITS
Rustic lodgings INNS
Started the bidding LED
Pocket or sock problem HOLE
You can’t escape it FATE
Work with a pugilistic partner SPAR
Start to stink, perhaps ROT
Ugly as ___ SIN
Incriminating info DIRT
Often-jellied tropical fruits PAPAYAS
"Star Trek: TNG" commander Troi DEANNA
"Let It Snow" lyricist Sammy CAHN
Apartment manager, briefly SUPER
Rita Moreno’s "West Side Story" role ANITA
Asimov genre, for short SCIFI
Loco, when repeated CRAY
Car radiator attachment HOSE
Leave hastily BOLT
Time co-founder Henry LUCE
Privy to INON
49-Across, in the OR STAT
Part of a stand-up’s routine BIT
VIDEO