Usa Today Crossword Answers July 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today July 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Gave a fig CARED
Ellipsis trio DOTS
Unlikely, as odds SLIM
Member of the Axis ITALY
Like much testimony ORAL
Hatcher of "Lois & Clark" TERI
1894 Mark Twain novel TOMSAWYERABROAD
Select, as a jury IMPANEL
Peach Bowl city ATLANTA
"___ Girls" (Gene Kelly musical) LES
Blades with buttons EPEES
Came down in buckets TEEMED
Sharp, like wit ACID
Holy Communion spot ALTAR
Shortly, in poetry ANON
Org. opposed to fur coats PETA
Spot, in kid-lit DICKANDJANESDOG
Arthur ___ Courage Award ASHE
Fifteen-season Fox show, for short IDOL
Hard to pin down VAGUE
World’s fourth-largest news agency TASS
Sci-fi weaponry LASERS
Ballplayer with a star logo ASTRO
Big bird of the outback EMU
Cuss out SWEARAT
Bovine-pulled vehicles OXCARTS
Any of several Rowling works HARRYPOTTERBOOK
Alternative word ELSE
Splice, as film EDIT
Fall off in intensity ABATE
Palmist, e.g. SEER
Eliciting an "eh" SOSO
Revealed, as one’s soul BARED
___ Field (Mets’ home) CITI
Particle of interest to Bohr ATOM
Skate park feature RAMP
Klensch of fashion ELSA
Cannon of "Heaven Can Wait" DYAN
Creator of Holmes and Watson DOYLE
___-Ida (tater tots maker) ORE
The O’Hara estate TARA
Deck chair piece SLAT
Subway standee’s handful, once STRAP
Sergio of spaghetti westerns LEONE
All worked up IRATE
Golden Touch king MIDAS
Metalworker’s joint WELD
Ran in the wash BLED
Costa Rica’s capital SANJOSE
"There, I did it!" TADA
"Boola Boola" collegians ELIS
Fix in one’s memory ETCH
Be on time for MAKE
Neolithic or mesozoic ERA
Common locomotive fuel, once COAL
Chaucer’s Tabard, e.g. INN
Says "P.S." ADDS
Free TV spots, briefly PSAS
Move gingerly EDGE
Play gigs on the road TOUR
Many moons, so to speak AGES
Peeples of "Pretty Little Liars" NIA
"Uncle Tom’s Cabin" girl EVA
Conservative Brit TORY
De ___ (posh) LUXE
Phoenix’s remains, and origin ASHES
Marshy tract SWALE
Far from verbose TERSE
Like triple plays, vis-a-vis double plays RARER
Words on a coat of arms MOTTO
Primatologists’ subjects APES
Chore list heading TODO
Grouchy sort CRAB
Group that inspired "Mamma Mia!" ABBA
Sound from the bleachers ROAR
Telethon gift, often TOTE
Tube lineup (Abbr.) SKED
Contraction in "America" TIS
VIDEO