Usa Today Crossword Answers June 10th 2017

Clue
Solution
Sub ___ (in secret) ROSA
Places for mummies TOMBS
Apple splitter of legend TELL
With "and" and 62-Across, easily settled OPEN
Guesstimate word ABOUT
"Ars Amatoria" poet OVID
Mortgage holder’s security LIEN
Quotable Yankee legend BERRA
His ___ (self-important sort) NIBS
Helen Gamble player in "The Practice" LARAFLYNNBOYLE
Beehive State native UTE
Stan of Marvel Comics LEE
Prefix with physics ASTRO
Martinez with three Cy Youngs PEDRO
"___ see that coming!" DIDNT
Cabinet department until 1947 WAR
Do a patisserie job ICE
Reading after a reset OOO
Metronome sound TICK
"Doctor My Eyes" singer JACKSONBROWNE
Gdansk resident POLE
Stepfather of JFK Jr., in headlines ARI
He "stung like a bee" ALI
Islands instrument, for short UKE
Name in high-end handbags GUCCI
Maze word START
Joy of "The View" BEHAR
"Frankenfood" letters GMO
It may be lent or bent EAR
"Punky Brewster" star SOLEILMOONFRYE
See 14-Across SHUT
Covers, as with a spice rub COATS
"Chocolate" dogs, for short LABS
Prepare for a selfie POSE
North of Iran-Contra OLLIE
When flights are due (Abbr.) ETAS
Monkey-see-monkey-do sort APER
"The Deerslayer" character Bumppo NATTY
Refuse to grant DENY
Form into a ball ROLLUP
Duller of the senses OPIATE
Get really ticked off SEERED
Wintour of fashion ANNA
Put on the back burner TABLE
Responded as if hypnotized OBEYED
Early hours, poetically MORN
Sunbather’s risk BURN
Wild guess STAB
Awards for "Rent" and "Art" TONYS
Facetious fall guy for one’s bad behavior EVILTWIN
Pianist with a trademark candelabrum LIBERACE
Mormon church, for short LDS
Church members, collectively FLOCK
Granola bit OAT
Mork’s planet ORK
Companion of red beans RICE
Classic column style IONIC
Driver’s lic. stat DOB
Nick’s wife, in "The Thin Man" NORA
Hairy son in Genesis ESAU
Foolish sort TWIT
Place to buy stink bombs JOKESHOP
Place for a pint ALEHOUSE
Beast that’s a homophone of 26-Down ORC
Announcer Johnny who said "Come on down!" OLSON
See 39-Down PUB
Test for an M.A. seeker GRE
Outfielder’s call IGOTIT
Punch holes in, as a lawn AERATE
Name in sunglasses RAYBAN
Coiffed like Rapunzel TRESSY
Take out or let in ALTER
Walk unhurriedly MOSEY
Phone on an iPhone, e.g. ICON
Transgender character in a Kinks tune LOLA
Brewer’s ingredient MALT
Got out of Dodge FLED
Aromatherapy spot SPA
