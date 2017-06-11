Usa Today Crossword Answers June 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today June 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Facing the hurler ATBAT
Winter Games event LUGE
Reason to call Roto-Rooter CLOG
2014 movie about Dr. King SELMA
Pyramid point APEX
Like "Inverted Jenny" postage stamps RARE
Celebration at a supposed creation of 32-Down? CROPCIRCLEDANCE
Chart topper HITSONG
Percussion instruments used by Santana CONGAS
Suffix with song or slug FEST
Pee Wee in Cooperstown REESE
Where Prince Rainier ruled MONACO
Painters’ calculations AREAS
Barn-raising group AMISH
Apt name for a Dalmatian SPOT
Like Carnaby Street fashions MOD
Good attribute of a former first lady? JACKIEOPOSITIVE
Two-by-two craft ARK
Deliver by parachute DROP
Gondolier’s locale CANAL
Darth ___ VADER
Salvation Army donation receptacle KETTLE
"Judge Judy" segments CASES
Jack’s love, in "Titanic" ROSE
Not ruling out OPENTO
Former German state whose capital was Berlin PRUSSIA
Climax of a domestic squabble? WEDDINGRINGTOSS
"Cogito, ___ sum" ERGO
Word before drag or squeeze MAIN
Really annoys GALLS
Grecian Formula user DYER
Like a frittata EGGY
"Skittle Players Outside an Inn" painter Jan STEEN
Sholem who wrote "The Nazarene" ASCH
Hatcher of "Lois & Clark" TERI
Rorschach image BLOT
Some music store wares AMPS
Chipotle Mexican Grill order TACO
XXL part LARGE
Scanned bars, briefly UPC
Toothpaste type GEL
One who’s high on the org chart EXEC
Heavy lifters at shipyards CRANES
Jessica of "Tootsie" LANGE
SeaWorld attractions, for now ORCAS
Skein members GEESE
Help desk offering, briefly INFO
Explorer of children’s TV DORA
Japanese site of the 1972 Winter Olympics SAPPORO
Jamboree group TROOP
Goya’s naked subject MAJA
General Bradley OMAR
Barbershop mishap NICK
Do a quizmaster’s job ASK
Sigma ___ (fraternity of songdom) CHI
Aliens from afar, for short ETS
More irked SORER
In excellent condition MINT
Oxeye window shape OVAL
Mark for removal DELE
Hall who announced for Jay Leno EDD
Cause of a skid, perhaps ICE
Bit of body art, for short TAT
"Beer here!" caller VENDOR
Source of sparkling wine ASTI
Jerome who composed "Show Boat" KERN
Frightened with threats COWED
Impersonator’s skill APERY
Marsh growth SEDGE
Like a porcupine SPINY
Treater’s words ONME
Fleece-lined boots UGGS
RBI or ERA STAT
Bottom-feeding fish SOLE
Lighthouse locale, perhaps ISLE
PGA part ASSN
React to a tongue depressor, maybe GAG
Fix, as a fight RIG
