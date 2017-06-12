Usa Today Crossword Answers June 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today June 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Sing with nonsense syllables SCAT
Sign of a sprained ankle LIMP
Farther down the page BELOW
Angler’s enticement LURE
Kuwaiti VIP EMIR
Idi Amin, in Saudi Arabia EXILE
A-Rod and J-Lo, in March 2017 headlines ITEM
Indonesian tourist mecca BALI
Errand runners AIDES
Greenskeeper’s consideration PINPLACEMENT
Coat with BBQ rub, say SEASON
"Is there more?" AND
Resistance unit OHM
Olympus residents GODS
"Hooray!" YIPPEE
"Paper or plastic?" items BAGS
Measure of a firm’s worth NETCAPITAL
Plants yielding soothing extracts ALOES
"Nixon in China" role MAO
It’s lifted by a cancan dancer SKIRT
Tense moment at Wimbledon MATCHPOINT
Final stages ENDS
Showing no mercy BRUTAL
Bring in from the field REAP
Mischievous tot IMP
Herd’s setting LEA
Religion of Haiti VOODOO
Corporate barrier, figuratively GLASSCEILING
Green who sang "Forget You" CEELO
Afternoon tea time, traditionally FOUR
Six-day-per-week delivery MAIL
Elevator button symbol ARROW
Sign of what’s ahead OMEN
Second word of many limericks ONCE
Creates, as a comic strip DRAWS
Wines commonly served with beef REDS
Bird feeder morsel SEED
Trivial mistakes SLIPS
Adorable sort CUTIE
Skybox locale ARENA
Short-term staffers, for short TEMPS
Nation with a cedar on its flag LEBANON
Apple desktop with a Retina display IMAC
Marathon marker figure MILE
Word before donna or ballerina PRIMA
Sauces with tortilla chips BEANDIPS
Maze solver’s goal EXIT
Jack-in-the-box top LID
Cheer for a flamenco dancer OLE
"Rushmore" director Anderson WES
Captain’s record on "Star Trek" LOG
"Only Time" New Ager ENYA
Choose to participate OPTIN
Got wind of HEARD
Cheesy diner entrees MELTS
Auditioner’s CD DEMO
Way up or down STAIR
Infantry weapon of old PIKE
Disney friend of Thumper BAMBI
Sleep interrupter, perhaps ALARM
Responded to the 34-Down GOTUP
Hasidism, e.g. SECT
Baskin-Robbins buy CONE
Not-very-deep parts of rivers SHALLOWS
Statement from the accused PLEA
Places for pints TAVERNS
Luau serving POI
With respect to ASFOR
"Miami Vice" co-star OLMOS
Sawyer, previously of "20/20" DIANE
Like beer at a tailgate party, say ONICE
Eyed wolfishly OGLED
Embers emanation GLOW
Indefinite quantity SOME
Fed lines to CUED
Unmannerly fellow CAD
Make 1-Down ERR
Time span defined by a presidency ERA
