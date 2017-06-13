Usa Today Crossword Answers June 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today June 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Like movie snack bar items, often LARGE
Assault on Troy, e.g. SIEGE
Consumer protection org. BBB
Poker declaration ICALL
Open, as a bolted door UNBAR
Singer Carly ___ Jepsen RAE
NEPAL? PENALREFORM
Extracted asset ORE
Opus ___ ("The Da Vinci Code" group) DEI
Standing behind INBACKOF
Fries or slaw, often SIDE
Warhol who painted soup cans ANDY
Egg farm denizens HENS
Bake sale org., perhaps PTA
Kemo ___ SABE
"Star Trek" villain KHAN
Noodle dish popular in dorms RAMEN
The Axis and others ALLIANCES
Like some pie orders ALAMODE
Make fun of LAUGHAT
"It ain’t over ’til it’s over" speaker YOGIBERRA
"Swell!" NEATO
Or ___ (ultimatum words) ELSE
Release, as an odor EMIT
Devilish kid IMP
Modest skirt style MIDI
Bayh of Indiana politics EVAN
White Monopoly bills ONES
Going nowhere IMMOBILE
Dismiss abruptly CAN
White-gloves affair TEA
IRAN? RAINDANCING
Mai ___ cocktail TAI
Public relations concern IMAGE
Flower that symbolizes Holland TULIP
Sen. Franken’s old show SNL
City where Big Berthas were built ESSEN
BET Awards Best Movie of 2015 SELMA
Fresh talk LIP
20-game winner, say ACE
Sought a seat RAN
Forest clearing GLADE
Fanning of "Maleficent" ELLE
Boy in a Johnny Cash song SUE
Heathen or atheist, pejoratively INFIDEL
Dark wood that sinks in water EBONY
What you wear GARB
"At Wit’s End" humorist Bombeck ERMA
CHINA? BROKENCHAIN
Oil industry magnate BARON
Complaints, slangily BEEFS
Antipiracy org. RIAA
Nickels and dimes, say CHANGE
Apply graffiti, in a way SPRAY
Calvino who wrote "Invisible Cities" ITALO
MALI? DAMAGEDMAIL
Mav or Cav NBAER
Hoity-toity types SNOBS
Sorento automaker KIA
Regular hangout HAUNT
Estevez of the Brat Pack EMILIO
Nash’s beast (not priest!) LLAMA
Wonderland cake message EATME
Metro map points STOPS
Ruby of "American Gangster" DEE
Eye for an eye, so to speak REVENGE
Cuzco dweller of old INCA
Gear for 42-Across MITTS
"In other words . . ." IMEAN
Walt Disney’s middle name ELIAS
How an actor may enter ONCUE
French cheese region BRIE
Brand sold at Petco and PetSmart IAMS
Tiny soldiers ANTS
Place for an easy chair DEN
Under the weather ILL
Matchsticks game NIM
Transcript fig. GPA
VIDEO