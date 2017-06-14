Usa Today Crossword Answers June 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today June 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Bartlett relative BOSC
Heineken, vis-a-vis Budweiser IMPORT
Common coffee break hour TEN
Not fooled by ONTO
Howard Cosell’s topper TOUPEE
Regret bitterly RUE
Penny-pinching MEAN
Did a mailroom job SORTED
Treasury Dept. branch IRS
Backyard incinerator BURNBARREL
One speaking with a burr SCOT
Marshmallow Fluff, e.g. SPREAD
Jeter, the last Yankee with a single-digit number DEREK
What a gorilla beats CHEST
Become overcast DARKEN
Subtle "Over here!" PSST
Subtle "Excuse me . . ." AHEM
Bamboo eater PANDA
Long, long time EON
Pre-made images for graphic designers CLIPART
Frittata need EGG
Cropped up AROSE
"A ___ bagatelle!" MERE
Goes out with SEES
Fast forward’s opposite REWIND
Praise to the heavens EXTOL
Bill of Microsoft GATES
Popular potatoes IDAHOS
Application to chapped lips BALM
Warm, sleeveless outerwear FLEECEVEST
Cause of a swelled head EGO
South Dakota’s capital PIERRE
Machu Picchu dweller INCA
Soft shot at Wimbledon LOB
Needing ibuprofen, say INPAIN
Read the UPC of SCAN
Birthday card figure AGE
Command before "Go!" GETSET
Roundup group HERD
Lays a 41-Across, so to speak BOMBS
Leading by a point ONEUP
Bandmate of Lennon STARR
Share a door, as rooms CONNECT
"You’re on!" ITSADEAL
Peaty wasteland MOOR
Sound from an Abyssinian PURR
Chose, with "for" OPTED
Walked like a tosspot REELED
Rafael Cruz, familiarly TED
Joint that may buckle without warning TRICKKNEE
Coin that debuted on 1/1/02 EURO
Source of tweets? NEST
Ebenezer’s outburst BAH
Blood bank supply SERA
Fully absorbed RAPT
Fix for a wobbly table, perhaps SHIM
Conical shelter TEPEE
Jigsaw puzzler’s starting place, usually EDGE
Pesters nonstop NAGS
1-Across, e.g. PEAR
Like a poor loser SORE
Sphere containing a winter landscape, perhaps SNOWGLOBE
Surname of four "Animal Crackers" actors MARX
12-Down fraction CENT
Tight-lipped RETICENT
"The King and I" setting SIAM
Abjectly servile SLAVISH
Fix, as boundaries DEFINE
Poem that’s often "on" or "to" something ODE
Nodded off SLEPT
From this day on HENCE
Award for Ben or Casey Affleck OSCAR
Put up with STAND
Banjo virtuoso Fleck BELA
Wide-eyed AGOG
Moundsmen’s stats ERAS
Canal serving Rochester ERIE
Either of two victims of the Big Bad Wolf PIG
