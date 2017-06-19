Usa Today Crossword Answers June 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today June 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Like the proverbial church mouse POOR
Impolite sound at dinner SLURP
Place for an outdoor lunch CAFE
With proficiency ABLY
10-Across patron EATER
Hip-swaying dance HULA
Hand over formally CEDE
Use a Pink Pearl on ERASE
Periods often tied to presidents ERAS
Curvy stretch of road ESS
Difficult situation TIGHTSCRAPE
Refuse, as an offer DECLINE
Jam session musician’s asset EAR
Summoned, as a servant RANG
Babysitter monitor NANNYCAM
Keach who played Mike Hammer STACY
Brit’s "certainly" QUITE
Show remorse over RUE
Affectedly ornate ARTY
Periods of inactivity LULLS
Often-baked pasta ZITI
Emcee’s device MIC
Tries to prevent a sinking BAILS
Word before system or society HONOR
Totally uses up EXHAUSTS
Damp, like a dungeon DANK
Universal Studios, e.g. LOT
Worker with a loupe JEWELER
Year-end visitor, informally JOLLYSTNICK
Bird with a powerful kick EMU
State solemnly AVOW
Cardio-boxing program TAEBO
Symbol representing an app ICON
Fast-food workers’ strike issue WAGE
Picked, with "for" OPTED
"Black Swan" garment TUTU
Opening in a schedule SLOT
No longer in vogue PASSE
Instruction sheet part STEP
Walked like an expectant father, perhaps PACED
Having a high body mass index OBESE
The Prince of Darkness OLDSCRATCH
Pumpernickel grain RYE
Dating regularly SEEING
Shirt-tag word LARGE
Brigham City’s state UTAH
Staycation activity, often REST
Deliveries from 49-Across PRESENTS
Starburst flavor CHERRY
Charismatic glow AURA
Try to get airborne, in a way FLAP
Make less harsh EASE
Not at all 6-Down TINY
Charlie Chaplin’s twirled prop CANE
Like much lingerie LACY
Renders void NULLS
Has what’s going around AILS
French fries option CRINKLECUT
Part of a Block Island Ferry load AUTO
Golda, Israel’s "Iron Lady" MEIR
"No change" SAME
Cereal with a rabbit mascot TRIX
Avoid getting fired, maybe QUIT
"End of the line!" LASTSTOP
DMZ part ZONE
Floating perch for a seagull BUOY
Keen-eyed bird of prey HAWK
Completely off-base ALLWET
Crack, as a secret message DECODE
Is in accord JIBES
Act the ham EMOTE
Amass, as a bar bill RUNUP
1975 movie with a mechanical predator JAWS
Cameo’s shape OVAL
Letterhead feature LOGO
Cantina tidbit TAPA
Cod fishermen’s gear NETS
"___ showtime!" ITS
