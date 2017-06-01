Usa Today Crossword Answers June 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today June 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Sewing machine pioneer Howe ELIAS
Big name in printers EPSON
Bummed out SAD
"___ Rae" (Sally Field movie) NORMA
Sam’s instrument in "Casablanca" PIANO
No-win situation? TIE
Strainer in a sink DRAINBASKET
"___ to Joy" ODE
Prompt for an email recipient’s address SENDTO
Lashed out at ASSAILED
Yodeler’s peak ALP
Grace word BLESS
Relative of two-hand touch FLAGFOOTBALL
New Orleans protector LEVEE
Utter nonsense TRIPE
Sci-fi escape vehicle POD
Self-storage compartment UNIT
Marinara or pesto SAUCE
"Star Wars" warrior JEDI
Physique, informally BOD
Letter before tau SIGMA
Reason to reboot or recalculate ERROR
Air pump figure TIREPRESSURE
Stand in for ACTAS
Deli order, for short BLT
Needle’s place, in an idiom HAYSTACK
The San Diego Chicken, e.g. MASCOT
Puppy’s bark YIP
Muffler attachment EXHAUSTPIPE
Bard’s "before" ERE
Curbs, with "in" REINS
Moth-___ (worn out) EATEN
Grass grown on farms SOD
Election Day list SLATE
Cardiologist’s insert STENT
Puts the kibosh on ENDS
Tribal history LORE
Theocracy since 1979 IRAN
In the thick of AMID
Capital city for which a trail was named SANTAFE
"GoGreen!" org. EPA
Tourist stop on the Arno PISA
Neiman Marcus competitor SAKS
They were lowercase L’s, on old Underwoods ONES
High-profile NOTABLE
Took a five-finger discount STOLE
Capitol Hill staffers AIDES
Homeowners’ documents DEEDS
Western string tie BOLO
Having a bug ILL
Thick soup POTAGE
Bollix up FLUB
Fallon’s predecessor LENO
Gung-ho AVID
Exact revenge on GET
Final suit bid, in bridge TRUMP
Relief for agita, informally BICARB
Tarzan’s friend Cheeta, for one APE
Inca Trail land PERU
Sign of decay ODOR
Potentially disastrous DIRE
Title for Connery SIR
Fathers of III’s JRS
Venus and Serena Williams, e.g. SISTERS
Probate concerns ESTATES
Many coll. lab instructors TAS
Trees with split-resistant wood ELMS
"Now I remember" AHYES
City near Giza CAIRO
Worked with Microsoft Word, say TYPED
Skater’s leap AXEL
Sprouting "pet" CHIA
Philosopher Immanuel KANT
Petty quarrel SPAT
Give as a reference CITE
Bet first OPEN
MASH shelter TENT
Take shameless advantage of USE
